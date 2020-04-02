Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally crosses 3,000; Global death toll over 50,000

India's tally of confirmed cases crossed 3,000 with a large surge of cases in Telangana and Maharashtra. The death toll reached 86 with multiple deaths reported across multiple regions like Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi. On the global front, the virus has infected over 1,000,000 people and over 50,000 have already died from it, while the Asian Development Bank has warned that the virus could cost nearly 5 per cent of the global economic output. Follow DH for live updates