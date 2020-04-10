Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally crosses 9000; death toll exceeds 300

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to over 250 and the number of cases crossed 8,500 in the country on Sunday. With the rise in number of positive cases and death toll, many states have already announced lockdown extension till April 30. The lockdown has been extended in states like Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana. However, many people in certain parts of the country flout the lockdown norms by gathering to buy food items. Meanwhile, PM may soon announce extension of the lockdown across the country with some relaxations in certain parts. In India, Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state with over 1,500 cases and more than 100 deaths. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.