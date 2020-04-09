Coronavirus news live updates: India's toll climbs to 192; number of positive cases tops 6000

A fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the 21-day lockdown, India still struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Maharashtra reports four new deaths, taking the state's toll to 76 while Indore, MP loses two patients to COVID-19. Odisha announced that the lockdown would be extended till April 30, becoming the first state to do so. As the country's tally breaches the 6000-mark, the death toll is at 192. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases top 1.5 million. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.