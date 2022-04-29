Coronavirus News Live: South Africa may be entering fifth Covid wave, says health minister
Coronavirus News Live: South Africa may be entering fifth Covid wave, says health minister
updated: Apr 29 2022, 12:12 ist
Covid-19 cases in India continued to rise pushing the total infections tally to over 4.3 crore. Early Friday, Health Ministry data showed 3,377 fresh coronavirus infections and 60 new deaths in the country Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
12:11
Genome sequencing a challenge in rest of Karnataka
Genome sequencing in Karnataka, except Bengaluru, has hit a hurdle owing to lack of Covid-positive samples and shortage of sample collectors in the region. Genome sequencing is crucial to identify and track new variants of the coronavirus. While district and taluk hospitals outside Bengaluru are unable to send samples for genome sequencing due to lack of coronavirus cases, some districts point to shortage of sample collectors and transportation.
South Africa may be entering fifth Covid wave, says health minister
South Africa may be entering a fifth Covid-19 infection wave after a sustained rise in infections over the past 14 days, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.
Phaahla told a news conference that the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape were driving the uptick in cases. He said at this stage health authorities had not been alerted to any new variant, other than changes to Omicron. (AFP Photo)
11:15
Mizoram logs 99 fresh Covid-19 cases
Mizoram on Friday reported 99 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 2,27,336, a health official said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 696 as no new fatality was reported since Thursday, the official said. The single-day positivity rate increased to 10 per cent from 7.49 per cent the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 990 samples tested, he said. Mizoram currently has 744 active Covid-19 cases, while 2,25,896 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 85 people on Thursday, he said. The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 99.36 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent. According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.47 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday. - PTI
11:04
Beijing closes more venues as anger at Shanghai's Covid lockdown grows
China's capital Beijing closed more gyms, malls, cinemas and apartment blocks on Friday, with authorities ramping up contact tracing to contain aCovid-19 outbreak, while resentment at the draconian month-long lockdown in Shanghai continued to grow. (Reuters and AFP Photos)
10:30
South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate
South Korea said Friday it will lift its outdoor mask mandate next week in response to a steady drop in Covid-19 cases after an Omicron-fuelled surge. The announcement comes after Seoul dropped almost all other social-distancing measures earlier this month, ending two years of strict requirements that put a massive strain on the country's small businesses. From Monday, residents will no longer be required to wear facemasks outdoors unless attending an event with more than 50 participants, health authorities said. -- AFP
10:09
Oil eases as China lockdowns weigh on demand outlook
Oil prices were mixed on Friday as China's COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on the outlook for crude demand, although supply disruption fears as Western sanctions curb crude and products exports from Russia underpinned prices.Brent crude futures rose 15 cents to $107.74 a barrel by 0410 GMT after gaining 2.1% in the previous session. The front-month June contract expires later on Friday. The more active July contract rose 26 cents to $107.52 a barrel. - Reuters
10:00
Thane district reports 21 new cases
With the addition of 21 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,09,023, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. No fresh fatality was reported in the district and the death toll stood at 11,892, he said, adding that its COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload is 1,63,612 and the fatality count is 3,407, another official said. -- PTI
09:23
COVID-19 Snapshot - India
New cases in the last 24 hours:3,377
Active caseload: 17,801
Active cases stand: 0.04%
Recovery rate: 98.74%
Recoveries in the last 24 hours:2,496
Total Recoveries:4,25,30,622
Daily positivity rate: 0.71%
Weekly positivity Rate: 0.63%
Total vaccine doses administered: 188.65 cr
09:18
Covid-19 cases in India continue to rise
With 3,377new Covid-19 cases, India'stally rose to 4,30,72,176 while the active cases increased to 17,801, according to Union health ministry data released early Friday. With 60 more Covid-19 deaths beingwere reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll increased to5,23,753.So far, 1,88,65,46,894 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the countryunder the nationwide vaccination drive. The daily cases crossed the 3,000 mark after 46 days on Thursday.
Shanghai says 12.38 mn residents now in lower-risk COVID zones
As many as 12.38 million Shanghai residents, nearly half the total population, are now in lower-risk areas, meaning they can leave their homes, the government said on Friday. By April 28, the number of people unable to leave home has been reduced by 6.6 million, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai's health commission. Shanghai classifies each housing unit according to three levels of risk, designating those that have not seen a COVID-19 positive case for 14 days as "prevention zones", allowing residents to go out for "appropriate" activities.
06:53
WHO-backed vaccine resolution wins 24% support at Moderna
A shareholder proposal calling on Moderna Inc to study transferring production of COVID-19 vaccines to less-developed countries won 24% support from investors on Thursday after it received a rare endorsement from the World Health Organization.
Proponents say production shifts could help combat the global pandemic.
06:51
IMF chief tests positive for Covid-19
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for Covid-19, the IMF said.
"She is experiencing mild symptoms and is working remotely while isolating at home. She is fully vaccinated and boosted," Gerry Rice, IMF spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday.
06:49
China reports 15,688 new Covid cases for April 28 vs 11,367 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 15,688 new coronavirus cases for April 28, of which 5,659 were symptomatic and 10,029 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
That compares with 11,367 new cases a day earlier - 1,503 symptomatic and 9,864 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
