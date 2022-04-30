Coronavirus News Live: India's daily Covid case tally rises to 3,688, 60 new deaths
Coronavirus News Live: India's daily Covid case tally rises to 3,688, 60 new deaths
updated: Apr 30 2022, 09:21 ist
Covid-19 cases in India continued to rise pushing the total infections tally to over 4.3 crore. Early Friday, Health Ministry data showed 3,377 fresh coronavirus infections and 60 new deaths in the country Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
09:17
Delhi logs 1,607 fresh Covid infections
Delhi records 1,607freshCovid cases, 2deaths; positivity rate stands at 5.28%
09:17
Global Covid caseload tops 513 million
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 513 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.23 million and vaccinations to over 11.35 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 513,045,386 and 6,233,848, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,353,172,747.
09:15
2,496 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 98.74%
09:13
India logs 3,688 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 18,684
07:14
Pfizer says Covid treatment Paxlovid fails to prevent infection of household members
Pfizer Inc on Friday said a large trial found that its Covid-19 oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid was not effective at preventing coronavirus infection in people living with someone infected with the virus.
The trial enrolled 3,000 adults who were household contacts exposed to an individual who was experiencing symptoms and had recently tested positive for Covid-19. They were either given Paxlovid for five or 10 days or a placebo.
07:13
Singapore detects two cases of new Omicron subvariant
Singapore has confirmed two COVID-19 cases with the new Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 through active monitoring of the disease and genetic sequencing for surveillance, the Channel News Asia reported.
The two community cases were detected as part of the authorities’ “active monitoring of the COVID-19 situation and genetic sequencing for surveillance”, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update on Thursday (April 28) night.
“All cases self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19,” it said.
