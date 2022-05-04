Coronavirus News Live: Pfizer sees high demand for Covid-19 pill as profits jump
Coronavirus News Live: Pfizer sees high demand for Covid-19 pill as profits jump
updated: May 04 2022, 07:37 ist
A total of 2,568 coronavirus infections were reported on Tuesday which took the case tally to 4,30,84,913, while the number of active cases dipped to 19,137. Stay tuned for updates.
06:57
Pfizer sees high demand for Covid-19 pill as profits jump
Pfizer executives said Tuesday they are confident of strong demand for the company'sCovid-19 antiviral treatment amid easing pandemic rules as the big drugmaker reported another round of strong earnings.
The US pharmaceutical giant, reporting surging first-quarter profits based on a big jump in revenues from itsCovid-19 vaccine, said its Paxlovid treatment for the virus would be a valuable means for governments to limit the severity of outbreaks as they ease social distancing and masking rules.
06:56
Main negotiators reach 'outcome' on CovidThe four main parties to negotiations on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines have prepared an "outcome document" for approval by the broader membership, the WTO said on Tuesday, vaccine IP waiver
The four main parties to negotiations on an intellectual property waiver forCOVID-19 vaccines have prepared an "outcome document" for approval by the broader membership, the WTO said on Tuesday, with its chief hoping for a final deal by June.
WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who has made vaccine equity her top priority since taking office in 2021, has been working for months to broker a compromise between the United States, the European Union, India and South Africa to break an 18-month-long impasse.
06:49
Shanghai residents turn to NFTs to record Covid lockdown, combat censorship
Shanghai residents are turning to the blockchain to preserve memories of the city's month-long COVID-19 lockdown, minting videos, photos and artworks capturing their ordeal as non-fungible tokens to ensure they can be shared and avoid deletion.
