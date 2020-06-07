Coronavirus news live updates: Kashmiri woman,who allegedly planned terror acts in anti-CAA riots, tests positive

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases touched 2,47,095 and the death toll climbed to 6,945 after India recorded its highest rise in daily cases so far. As the number of cases steadily rises each day, data maintained by the John's Hopkins University reveals that India is now among the 5 worst-affected countries plagued by the coronavirus. As more countries ease lockdown norms, and protests in the US continue, experts fear the peak of the virus may not have passed. Stay tuned for more updates.
COVID-19 tally crosses 4,000 mark in Haryana with 191 new cases, including 78 in Gurgaon & 55 in Faridabad: Health Dept
92 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Assam today. Total cases in the state now stand at 2565 including 588 recovered, 1970 active cases and 4 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister
Delhi's Patiala House Court direct NIA
Delhi's Patiala House Court directs the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to admit a woman, who tested COVID-19 positive, into Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital with immediate effect. She was earlier arrested in a terror case.
Karnataka guidelines for religious places restrict holy communion, require daily disinfection of mosques
Disinfecting mosques everyday, restrictions on receiving Holy Communion during mass and other prayers at churches, and commencing and finishing prayers in "minimum permissible time" are among the guidelines issued by the Department of Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf, as religious places open on June 8.
Demonstrators protest under coronavirus restrictions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 6, 2020. Credit: REUTERS Photo
BP medicine linked to lower COVID-19 death risk in hypertension patients: Study
Patients with high blood pressure who are not taking medication to control the condition may be at a greater risk of dying from novel coronavirus infection, according to a review of studies which says drugs treating the underlying disease may offer protection in some COVID-19 patients.
Kashmiri woman, who was arrested for allegedly planning terror acts during anti-CAA protests, tests positive for COVID-19 in NIA custody
Guidelines regarding attendance and preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVlD-19) in government offices
In the last 24 hours, 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 & 2 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Total cases in the state rise to 3718 including 1290 active cases, 2353 discharged and 75 deaths: State Health Department
'India's surplus face mask capacity choking production'
With India's surplus face mask capacity choking production lines, the medical device industry has asked the government to lift the ban on the export of non-N95 masks to help manufacturers clear unsold inventories and resume production at full capacity.
Premier League teams prepare for restart with practice games at stadiums
Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal were among the clubs who stepped up their preparations for the Premier League's return by holding practice matches.
83% of COVID-19 deaths linked to comorbidities in TN
As many as 184 of the 220 (83.5%) COVID-19 patients who died in Tamil Nadu till June 4 had one or multiple comorbidities, a close look at the data released by the state health department shows.
Kerala: Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to reopen from 9th June.
Executive Officer of the Temple says, “We are introducing a virtual queue system, only allowing 35 people at a time. Temple will be opening from 8:15 am to 11:15 am and from 4 pm to 5 pm daily.”
Jammu & Kashmir: People remain indoors, streets are deserted and shops are closed today in Srinagar as lockdown restrictions are still in place in Kashmir following the directions of the administration to control the spread of COVID-19
Russia reports 8,984 new coronavirus cases, 134 deaths in last 24 hours
Uttarakhand: Preparations for reopening of Badrinath temple underway. However, temple authorities had written to CM&Chamoli DM urging them to keep yatra suspended till June 30.
Centre has allowed reopening of religious places from tomorrow. State Govt yet to decide.
Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July
Fujifilm Holdings Corp's research on Avigan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 may drag on until July, the company said on Sunday, a further setback in the Japanese firm's race to find a vaccine.
Indians who returned from Male, Maldives on INS Jalashwa, disembark at Tuticorin harbour, Tamil Nadu. With this, INS Jalashwa alone has repatriated around 2700 Indians from Maldives and Sri Lanka.
As a precautionary measure, the elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members & others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Try & remain in a single room of your house: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Government, private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from national capital: CM Kejriwal
*Central govt hospitals open for all
*Hospitals doing special surgeries allowed to take patients from outside Delhi
Over 90 per cent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from national capital during coronavirus pandemic, says Kejriwal
All restaurants, malls and places of worship to open in the national capital from tomorrow: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal