Coronavirus news live updates: Maha reports 25 casualties in one day, taking India's toll to 221

A fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the 21-day lockdown, India still struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Maharashtra reports its higheest number of casualties, infections. Indore reported at least 2 deaths, including a doctor who was treating COVID-19 patients. Odisha announced that the lockdown would be extended till April 30, becoming the first state to do so. As the country's tally nears the 6500-mark, the death toll is at 221. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases top 1.5 million globally. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.