Coronavirus news live updates: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bengal, Kerala see highest single-day spike in cases; India's tally crosses 6.7 lakh, toll at 19,259

India's Covid-19 tally hits 6.7 lakh cases on Saturday with a record single-day spike of 22,771 new infections, even as the recovery rate further improved to 60.81 per cent. Over 3.94 lakh have recovered and are discharged in India until now. India has so far tested around 95 lakh samples with 2.42 lakh being tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Arunachal Pradesh govt announces week-long total lockdown in Itanagar capital complex from July 6 amid rising Covid-19 cases. No flight shall operate to Kolkata from six cities including Delhi, Mumbai from 6 to 19 July. The government of Uttarakhand lifted all travel restrictions on inter-district & inter-state travel. The latest figures have pushed India's tally past 6.7 lakh with the country's Covid-19 death toll touching 19,259. Stay tuned for more updates.