Coronavirus news live updates: Maharashtra reports over 6,300 new cases, Delhi 2,520; India's tally crosses 6.35 lakh, toll at 18,354

With over 20,900 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India on Friday hit a new record single-day spike record and 379 deaths. 11,300 ‘Make in India’ ventilators have been dispatched to various States / UTs. India has so far tested close to 93 lakh samples, with 2,41,576 samples having been examined on July 2. Over 3.79 lakh have recovered from Covid-19 today. The latest figures have pushed India's tally past 6.26 lakh with the country's Covid-19 death toll touching 18,219. Stay tuned for more updates.