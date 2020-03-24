Ministry of Home Affairs will shortly issue guidelines of effective measures and exceptions to the essential services during this 21-day lockdown. There will shortly be an MHA 24/7 hotline to assist states during this period.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAll essential services to continue and remain functional. List of essential services remains unchanged since the March 22nd 'Janta Curfew'.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDefence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (Petrol, CNG, LPG etc), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National informatics centre, early warning agencies to remain open.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nShops including ration shops, establishments selling food, groceries, fruits, dairy, meat, fish to remain open. Print and electronic media exempted, Private security services, banks, insurance offices and ATMsto remain functional.