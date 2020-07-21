Coronavirus news live updates: Mumbai's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,03,262 with addition of 995 new cases

India on Tuesday recorded a single-day spike of 37,148 fresh cases and 587 deaths taking the tally over 11.55 lakh with the toll climbing to 28,084. The number of active cases stands at 4,02,529 active cases while 7,24,578 have been discharged/migrated so far. As per ICMR figures, 1,43,81,303 samples have been tested to date with over 3.33 lakh being tested on Monday. Stay tuned for more updates.