Coronavirus news live updates: New cases pour in as India's tally jumps to 574

More reports of positive cases pour in as Indian enters into a 21-day lockdown. Indore has detected five cases, while Bihar has added one more to its tally. The person who died yesterday in Delhi was COVID-19 negative. India comes to a halt with the lockdown, assured by the government that essential commodities will be available. The number of positive cases in India soars to 574, death toll is at 11. Stay tuned for more updates.
Three new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Gujarat. 38 positive cases reported till date. FIR has been registered against 147 people for breaking home quarantine: Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department (ANI)
Three new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, total mounts to 39
ThreefreshcasesofCOVID-19have been reported inTelangana, taking thetotalnumber of people infected with the virus in the state to39, according to a bulletin issued by the state government late Tuesday night.
The second death which was reported in Delhi yesterday is COVID-19 negative: Union Health Ministry (ANI)
Five people test positive for COVID-19 in Indore. Of the five, four are residents of Indore and one of Ujjain: Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia. (ANI)
Key medical glove factories cutting staff 50% amid coronavirus
Malaysia's medical glove factories, which make most of the world's critical hand protection, are operating at half capacity just when they're most needed, The Associated Press has learned.
No crisis of essential commodities, no need to panic: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night assured the countrymen there will be no crisis of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown that is beginning midnight.
Donald Trump warns coronavirus shutdown could 'destroy a country'
President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his push to relax the coronavirus lockdown in the United States, warning that the measures could "destroy" the country.
"A lot of people agree with me. Our country -- it's not built to shut down," he said on Fox News. "You can destroy a country this way by closing it down."
First known child death in US from coronavirus
The first known death of a child due to the novel coronavirus in the United States was reported Tuesday, despite the disease not typically proving severe for juveniles.
Greta Thunberg says she 'likely' had coronavirus
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday that it was "extremely likely" that she had contracted the new coronavirus, after experiencing several symptoms following a trip to central Europe.
Congress supports PM Narendra Modi's lockdown order, but flags problems of disadvantaged section
The Congress on Tuesday said the entire nation was ready to pay heed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lockdown orders and every citizen should support it, but the party flagged the challenges the poor, daily wagers, farmers and other marginalised section of the society would face during the three-week period.
Bihar: Another person test positive for Coronavirus in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital; total number of cases rise to 4 in the state. The person is 29-years-old and had returned to Patna from Gujarat's Bhavnagar. His travel history would be thoroughly checked by the administration: Ajay Sinha, Nodal Officer, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital. (ANI)
India's transgender community struggles as coronavirus shuts life down
India's coronavirus lockdown leaves transgender people at heightened risk of poverty and ill health because they exist on the margins of society, eking out a living through sex work and begging, activists and community members said on Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu reports 1st COVID-19 death, India's death toll rises to 11
TamilNadu reports first death due to COVID-19 virus. A 54-year-old man, 12 th patient, passed away in Madurai. He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes & hypertension.
Open Letter to PM Modi by CPI(M) Gen Sec Sitaram Yechury: Disappointed that no measures or relief announced for those who need the maximum support.
Telangana reports two more cases - the DSP whose son returned from the UKhad tested positive on Sunday and their female cook.DSP and son were booked by Telangana police for defying quarantine rules.Telangana's tally at 39, while 1 has recovered.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskar says the 12th patient who is admitted in Madurai GH is "not responding well"
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskarsays the 12th patient who is admitted in Madurai GH is "not responding well" to treatment since evening & his condition is deteriorating now. The patient has a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension. Our team is striving hard to stabilise, says Health Minister.
Shops including ration shops, establishments selling food, groceries, fruits, dairy, meat, fish to remain open.
Ministry of Home Affairs will shortly issue guidelines of effective measures and exceptions to the essential services during this 21-day lockdown. There will shortly be an MHA 24/7 hotline to assist states during this period.
All essential services to continue and remain functional. List of essential services remains unchanged since the March 22nd 'Janta Curfew'.
Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (Petrol, CNG, LPG etc), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National informatics centre, early warning agencies to remain open.
Shops including ration shops, establishments selling food, groceries, fruits, dairy, meat, fish to remain open. Print and electronic media exempted, Private security services, banks, insurance offices and ATMsto remain functional.
No doubt, there will be an economic implication of this lockdown, but citizen safety is the priority for the government and its machinery
Most empowered nations have become helpless in the face of Coronavirus pandemic. Despite all efforts the challenges have been increasing as Coronavirus is spreading rapidly, says PM Modi
The result of a two-month study of these countries shows that social distancing is the only option to combat coronavirus. There is no other way to remain safe from coronavirus, saysthe Prime Minister
For past two days, many parts of country have been locked down, initiatives of state govts have to be taken seriously, says PM Modi.
WHO says one individual can infect several hundreds in matter of a few weeks. It took 67 days for the number of coronavirus affected persons to reach 1 lakh in the world. Thereafter, the next 1 lakh infections came in just 11 days. The next 1 lakh infections happened in the next four days, the PM said in his address.
We shouldn’t cross the boundaries of our homes, right from the prime minister to each citizen, said the PM.
Pray for the people who are putting their lives at risk in the line of duty. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, pathologists are striving 24x7 to help those affected, says PM Modi.
You have to remember that an infected person may at firstappearto be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home, saysPM Narendra Modi.
Priority given to save lives first. WHO and big medical companies and experts are working in co-operation with govt. Rs 15,000 crores have been sanctioned to improve health infrastructure, medical and paramedical training will also be increased, says PM Modi.
Do not take any medications without the prescription of it from a doctor, says the PM.
I am sure everyone will tackle this successfully and will emerge victorious from this crisis.
Take care of yourself, your family and follow the law, says PM Modi.
Difficult to stop once the numbers beging to rise fast, says PM Modi.
If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days of nationwide lockdownwe will face a set back of 21 years, says PM Narendra Modi. I am asking you as a family member not as a Prime Minister, says the PM.
The one-day long Janta Curfew showed how we Indians come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind, saysPM Narendra Modi
Tonight, from 12 midnight, the entire country is going into a lockdown.
PM Modi says that social distancing must be followed. It is important for everyone, not jsut sick people. He added that some people's wrong thinking can put in danger your family, friends and the entire country.
He added that India may have to pay a big price if social distancing is not followed.
Many parts of the country have been locked lockdown. State governments have to act carefully.
Curfew to be imposed from tonight, March 24 from 7 pm to 6 am on March 25 in Telangana
Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 to construction workers, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Karnataka's coronavirus tally at 41
Out of 41 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, 6 cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in airports and are being treated in Karnataka.
Governor Anandiben Patel gives nod for the declaration of the coronavirus pandemic as a 'disaster' in Uttar Pradesh
Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray asks citizens to not travel unnecessarily
Do not travel unnecessarily. Don't strain our resources. If possible don't step out. We will come out of this successfully, we need your co-operation, saysMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
3 more test positive for coronavirus in TN;Tally goes up to 15
Work is going on and we are very close to coming up with an economic package that will be announced sooner rather than later: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi. (ANI)
Karnataka uploads names and addresses of all 14,000 home-quarantined people, district wise, on its website. (DHNS)
WhatsApp testing this critical feature to combat coronavirus fake news on messenger app
Facebook-owned Whatsapp is reportedly testing a crucial feature that will enable people to see whether the forwarded message in their inbox is true or misinformation.
Today, I, realise that we are fighting a war of life and death. All our people who have been detained should be released at this time. We must follow government orders to fight coronavirus: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. (ANI)
Three fresh cases of coronavirus reported in Telangana as the total number of positive cases rises to 36 in the state.
FIR registered against Bengaluru woman in home quarantine for stepping out
In a first, the city police have registered an FIR against a 23-year-old woman who was in home quarantine but visited a supermarket despite having clear instructions to stay at home.
Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi urges PM to take measures for wage support to construction workers
Expressing concern over the plight of construction workers after the country-wide lockdown over coronavirus, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce emergency measures, including wage support to those in distress.
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, people rush to buy essential commodities in Mangaluru
The second day of the lockdown in Mangaluru saw panic-stricken people rushing to purchase essential commodities including vegetables, anticipating stringent measures by the government to contain COVID-19 pandemic.
Sikkim to be under lockdown from 6 am on March 25 till March 31
Sikkim will be placed under lockdown from 6 am on Wednesday till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus, a senior official announced.
Coronavirus: Centre advises states to impose curfew wherever necessary to keep people inside homes
As people continue to venture out despite lockdown, the Centre has advised state governments and union territory administrations to impose curfew wherever necessary in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.
Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the coronavirus lockdown,I willaddress the media at 2pm today,specifically on statutory andregulatory compliance matters,via video conference: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)
Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra go up to 101
Four more coronavirus cases have bee detected in Maharashtra, taking the total number toCOVID-19patients in the state to 101, officials said on Tuesday.
Of the four new cases, three were reported from Pune while one was found in Satara, they said.
The patients have been kept in isolation wards and are being provided medical treatment, the officials said.(PTI)
No new COVID-19 case in Delhi in 24 hours: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said no newcoronaviruscase has been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control.
Coronavirus: After Janta Curfew, PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak. "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.
Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases rise to 33 in Gujarat
The total number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 33 with three more coronavirus positive cases reported in the state, the health department said on Tuesday.
EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak
The Election Commission has deferred the polling to fill up the 18 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scientists decode why COVID-19 is more severe in older people than young
Scientists in the US have found a possible explanation for the severe lung complications seen in some people diagnosed withCOVID-19, pointing out the role of medications recommended for patients with heart attacks, high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
India has tremendous capacity in eradicating coronavirus pandemic: WHO
India, which led the world in eradicating two silent killers -- smallpox and polio -- in the past, has a tremendous capacity in eradicating the deadly coronoavirus pandemic that has now claimed nearly 15,000 lives globally, according to a top WHO official.
Pune: 87 people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient quarantined
As many as 87 people, including some anganwadi workers, who came in contact with a 41-year-old woman diagnosed withCOVID-19have been home quarantined in Maharashtra's Pune district, a health official said on Tuesday.
Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths
Italy reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month.
The Mediterranean country has now seen its daily fatalities come down from a world record 793 on Saturday to 651 on Sunday and 601 on Monday.
First positive case reported in Northeast
23-year-old woman, who returned to Manipur from UK, tests positive for corona