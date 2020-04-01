Coronavirus news live updates: One more loses life to COVID-19 in Maharashtra; Death toll in India rises to 50

On the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India exceeds the 1,500-mark and the death toll touched 49. Assam reported its first positive case, on Tuesday. West Bengal reported one more death case. Around the world, the coronavirus has infected 8,00,000 people and killed nearly 40,000. US CDC reports 163,539 coronavirus cases and 2,860 deaths. US death toll exceeds official China tally, according to a John Hopkins report. Stay tuned for more updates.