Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces 21-day nationwide lockdown, along with Rs 15,000 crore for PPE, ICU, ventilators and testing facilities. Essential commodities will be available, as PM Modi appealed Indians to draw a 'Laxman reakha' around their homes. With the number of positive cases in India soaring to 546 and the death toll rising to 11, the lockdown comes into effect all over the country. Stay tuned for more updates.