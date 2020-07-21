Coronavirus news live updates: Passengers arriving by international flight at Delhi airport to undergo 7 days institutional quarantine

India on Tuesday recorded a single-day spike of 37,148 fresh cases and 587 deaths taking the tally over 11.55 lakh with the toll climbing to 28,084. The number of active cases stands at 4,02,529 active cases while 7,24,578 have been discharged/migrated so far. As per ICMR figures, 1,43,81,303 samples have been tested to date with over 3.33 lakh being tested on Monday. Stay tuned for more updates.
France records 584 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
France has recorded 584 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry data released on Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases now stands at 177,338, the ministry said. The number of people in hospitals with the virus was down 107, and the number in intensive care was down by 12, the figures showed.
The ministry revised down slightly its figure for the total death toll since the start of the outbreak, to 30,165 from 30,177 a day earlier. It did not immediately give a reason for the revision. (Reuters)
Quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers
Mumbai's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,03,262 with addition of 995 new cases; 62 deaths take toll to 5,814: Civic body (ANI)
FIR registered against a 30-year-old woman from Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, who was tested COVID19 positive & was under home isolation, for fleeing to Dubai via Mumbai airport through a special flight on July 17: Pimpri Chinchwad Police (ANI)
983 Covid-19 positive cases, 9 deaths, 549 recovered and 539 discharged in Rajasthan till 8:30 pm today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 31,373 including 577 deaths, 22,744 recovered and 21,928 discharged: State Health Department (ANI)
9 pm to 5 am night curfew and Sunday curfew will continue in Karnataka: State Government (ANI)
