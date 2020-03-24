Most empowered nations have become helpless in the face of Coronavirus pandemic. Despite all efforts the challenges have been increasing as Coronavirus is spreading rapidly, says PM Modi\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe result of a two-month study of these countries shows that social distancing is the only option to combat coronavirus. There is no other way to remain safe from coronavirus, saysthe Prime Minister\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFor past two days, many parts of country have been locked down, initiatives of state govts have to be taken seriously, says PM Modi.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWHO says one individual can infect several hundreds in matter of a few weeks. It took 67 days for the number of coronavirus affected persons to reach 1 lakh in the world. Thereafter, the next 1 lakh infections came in just 11 days. The next 1 lakh infections happened in the next four days, the PM said in his address.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe shouldn\u2019t cross the boundaries of our homes, right from the prime minister to each citizen, said the PM.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPray for the people who are putting their lives at risk in the line of duty. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, pathologists are striving 24x7 to help those affected, says PM Modi.