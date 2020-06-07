Coronavirus news live updates: SC directs Centre, states to facilitate return of migrants within 15 days

The nationwide count of COVID-19 cases jumped over 2.66 lakh and the death toll climbed to 7,468, according to DH's tally. As more states issue guidelines for Unlock 1.0, we are yet to find out whether the peak of the virus has passed. The World Bank on Monday said that it expects the Indian economy to contract 3.2% in 2020-21 while the global economy will see the worst slump since WW II. Meanwhile, New Zealand, on Monday announced that it is free of coronavirus, becoming one of the first country to become thus. Brazil's hiding of virus data was met with severe backlash against Bolsonaro's administration. Stay tuned for more updates.