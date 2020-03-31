Coronavirus news live updates: One more loses life to COVID-19 in Kerala, West Bengal each; Death toll rises to 41

The death toll in India has reached 41, as one more lost his life to COVID-19 in Kerala and West Bengal early today. Delhi Police cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi. "As many as 85 people were brought to LNJP Hospital on Sunday from Nizamuddin area and 68 were brought today, so a total of 153 are admitted in isolation wards and being tested for infection," LNJP MS Dr J C Passey said. As India enters its seventh day of the 21-day lockdown, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country reaches 1,299 as of March 31, across the country. Stay tuned for more updates.