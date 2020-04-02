Coronavirus news live updates: Tamil Nadu reports 102 new cases; India's tally crosses 2,500-mark

As India enters the tenth day of lockdown, an exponential spike in the total number of COVID-19 positive cases is now witnessed by the nation. PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation via short video message and requested the 130 crore Indians to switch off their lights on Sunday (April 5) and light a lamp, candle or show flashlight for 9 minutes at 9 pm, to show the power of light in fight against coronavirus. Crossing the 2500-mark, Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz event in Delhi's Nizamuddin has contributed majorly to this increase. The rising number of cases in Dharavi is also a major fear factor for the people of Mumbai. One more in Chattisgarh and Gujarat lost their lives to COVID-19 today, raising the death toll to 82 in the country. The total number of cases in India is now at 2,759.