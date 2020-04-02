Coronavirus news live updates: Tamil Nadu reports 102 new cases; India's tally crosses 2,500-mark

As India enters the tenth day of lockdown, an exponential spike in the total number of COVID-19 positive cases is now witnessed by the nation. PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation via short video message and requested the 130 crore Indians to switch off their lights on Sunday (April 5) and light a lamp, candle or show flashlight for 9 minutes at 9 pm, to show the power of light in fight against coronavirus. Crossing the 2500-mark, Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz event in Delhi's Nizamuddin has contributed majorly to this increase. The rising number of cases in Dharavi is also a major fear factor for the people of Mumbai. One more in Chattisgarh and Gujarat lost their lives to COVID-19 today, raising the death toll to 82 in the country. The total number of cases in India is now at 2,759.
As many as 102 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 411. State govt
In last 2 days, 647 cases of Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reported
If we look at cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat, in last 2 days around 647 confirmed cases related to it found in 14 states-Andaman & Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal, Haryana, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand & UP: Lav Aggarwal
In Maharashtra, 9,25,828 people have been surveyed under cluster containment task. A total of 2,455 teams of the health department are working in various containment zones of the state: Maharashtra Health Department.
25 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
Of the 161 COVID-19 positive cases in the state, 25 have been reported today(till 2 pm): Rajasthan Health Department
Supreme Court officials contribute over Rs 1,00,61,989 to PM Cares Fund, to fight the coronavirus pandemic
UP sets aside Rs 1,000 crore for fight against COVID-19
State Govt to setup a Rs 1,000 crore fund which will include enhancing testing lab facilities and procurement of ventilators, masks, sanitizers etc. Apart from Govt, the contribution of others including industrial houses will also be sought: Uttar Pradesh Government
Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day
The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 29 new coronavirus deaths, marking the single largest daily increase in casualties. The latest figures brought total deaths in the country to 136, while 385 new cases were reported, increasing the tally to 3,018, the health ministry said in a bulletin.
First coronavirus death confirmed in Andhra Pradesh
Days after a 55-year-old man died in a government hospital in Vijayawada, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday confirmed that coronavirus was the cause of the death.
6th COVID-19 positive case of Odisha detected in Cuttack
6th COVID-19 positive case of Odisha detected in Cuttack with recent travel history to Delhi: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha.
Today CM held a meeting with Muslim leaders and legislators, seeking their cooperation in containing COVID-19. They responded positively&assured to extend cooperation.They are advising members to offer prayers at home&also to stay home during 'azan': Karnataka Chief Minister's Office
Muslim leaders & legislators have agreed to give details of the persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and also to convince them to undergo tests for COVID-19 and strict quarantine for the prescribed period. (ANI)
8 more COVID-19 cases reported today in Haryana
8 more COVID-19 cases reported today in Haryana of which 5 are from Gurugram and 3 from Nuh. Total cases in the state till now are 43(13 discharged): Haryana Government
Govt Sources: Below is the tentative list stating the number of people from different countries across the globe, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Including Saudi Arabia, UK, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Malasia, there are more than 42 countries from where the visitors had arrived for the Markaz.
A 30-year-old man from Vasant Kunj has complained that his father is not following #CoronavirusLockdown orders. The complainant said that his father steps out of the house every day. FIR registered: Delhi Police (ANI)
Artist write drawings to create awareness on covid19 lockdown in front Townhall
AP reported its first COVID-19 death
AP reported its first COVID-19 death as a 55-year-old who acquired coronavirus from his Delhi Markaz returned son.
The death occurred on March 30 within an hour he was brought to the Vijayawada hospital. Officials confirmed it as COVID-19 death after tests
75-year-old Bagalkot man 125th COVID-19 patient in Karnataka
75-year-old Bagalkot man 125th COVID-19 patient in Karnataka. Services of medical and para-medical staff, clinical and non-clinical staff, who retire in April and May to be extended for the next three months till 30th June.
Meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus underway
A meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus underway at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Ministers also present.
7 people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus
7 people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 83: Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh (ANI)
More than 50,000 people were to assemble at Vasai
More than 50,000 people were to assemble on 14-15 March at Vasai in Palghar district, organised by the Tablighi Jamaat. However, the Maharashtra government and Palghar police denied permission to them.
UN adopts resolution calling for 'cooperation' on virus
The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" in the fight against COVID-19, in the first text to come out of the international body since the outbreak began.
The resolution, approved by consensus, also stresses "the need for full respect for human rights" and that "there is no place for any form of discrimination, racism and xenophobia in the response to the pandemic."
Russia was unsuccessful in opposing the resolution with its own text that was supported by four other countries.
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 2183 in India: ICMR
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 2183 in India: ICMR
One 78-year-old person from Godhra who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away last night
One 78-year-old person from Godhra who tested positive for COVID-19 and who was under treatment at a hospital in Vadodara, passed away last night: Uday Tilwat, District Chief Medical Officer, Vadodara.
Two COVID-19 patients recovered in Bhilwara today
Two COVID-19 patients recovered in Bhilwara today, the total 17 out of 26 positive cases have recovered in Bhilwara till now. Total number of Coronavirus cases stands at 154 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italians and 23 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi: State Health Department (ANI)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with pensioners from different parts of the state. Government is disbursing advance monthly pensions to senior citizens, widows and differently-abled, amid the coronavirus lockdown.
President Ram Nath Kovind along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu interacts with the Governors
President Ram Nath Kovind along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu interacts with the Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories, via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat coronavirus.
Nirmala Sitharaman appeals to light lamps on Sunday
"On 5 April, Sunday, at 21:00 hrs switching off all lights, please stand out of your houses for nine minutes& keep a light- a candle, a Diya, a torch-remembering that we are not alone in this fight against #Corona . Please maintain social distancing even while doing so," tweets Nirmala Sitharaman.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation
"There is no other force greater than the spirit of our enthusiasm," says PM Modi.
"We have to support the lesser privileged ones to survive," he said.
"Maintain social distancing while lighting up lamps; remain in your homes," PM instructed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks the people of India to switch off all lights and stand in the balconies with a candle, mobile flashlight or a torch at 9 pm on Sunday amid aa 21-day lockdown.
"Don't go out into the streets. Do it only from the doors or balconies. Keep social-distancing, don't break it any cost," urges PM Narendra Modi.
"On April 5 (Sunday) we will challenge coronavirus & show it the power of light. On April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes, we will stand in balconies with candles," says PM Modi.
"We are at home during lockdown, but we are not alone as collective strength of entire country is with each one of us," PM Modi said.
"This Sunday (April 5) at 9pm, I request citizens to turn off all lights, come out in the balcony, and light a candle, diya for 9 minutes," requests PM.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation
"We may be alone in out homes, but nobody is alone. You have the strength of the entire nation with you," says PM.
"In the darkness spread by the pandemic Corona, we need to resolve to keep moving towards light and hope," he said.
Social distancing explained by Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.The SGNP is known for the highest leopard density of the world.
One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Dharavi
One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai. A 35-yr-old doctor has tested positive. His family put in quarantine, they'll be tested today for #Coronavirus. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tracing his contacts. The building where he resides in Dharavi sealed by BMC. (ANI)
6 out of 28 from Agra who attended Tablighi Jamaat event test positive for COVID-19
6 persons out of 28 people from Agra who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, have tested positive for COVID-19. Total number of positive cases rises to 18 in Agra, of which 8 have been discharged: Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate Agra (ANI)
Two persons in Bikaner, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. Total number of cases stands at 140 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italians&16 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, according to the State Health Department.
Earlier 5 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tonk; they are close contacts of the positive Coronavirus patients (who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi), according to theState Health Department.
MangaluruDistrict Health and Family Welfare Department directed superintendents and deans of eight private hospitals in the district not to admit patients from Kerala.
The Mangaluru city police have seized a total of 154 vehicles
The Mangaluru city police have seized a total of 154 vehicles for violating lockdown rules in Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction. According to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha the authorities had clamped Section 144 across the district for effective implementation of lockdown. However several motorists were seen moving on roads unnecessarily.
The commissioner of police has appealed to people to comply with instructions and avoid inconvenience.
Vehicles operating in violation of the magisterial order would be seized by the police , he warned.
PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing after his uncle's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullah’s uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard.
Mumbai fears as coronavirus cases in Dharavi see slow rise
Massive surveillance will continue in Dharavi, one of the most densely populated area, on Friday.
A 56-year-old garment manufacturer, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting had died of COVID-11 positive and a sweeper had tested positive.
PM to share video message at 9am
"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," tweeted Prime Ministre Narendra Modi in English and Hindi.
14 more test positive in Indore
14 more people have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 89 in Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.
Number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rises to 126: Official
World Bank extends $1 billion emergency funding to India amidst COVID-19 battle
1,062 people in Maharashtra attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi
There are 1062 people in Maharashtra who attended Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, of which 890 have been traced. Of them, 4 persons are #COVID19 positive;2 each from Pimpri-Chinchwad & Ahmednagar. There are total of 423 positive cases in state & 21deaths, so far: State Health Department
One more COVID-19 patient dies in Maharashtra, toll rises to 21: health official
960 foreigners associated with Tablighi Jamaat have been blacklisted and their Indian visas cancelled after being found involved in missionary activities on tourist visas.
In the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Delhi Police and Directors General of Police of other states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005: MHA
21 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Kerala. Total cases in the state are 286 of which 256 are active cases: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
81 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra; Total number positive cases in the state rises to 416, 19 deaths: Maharashtra Health Department
West Bengal Governor applauds PM Narendra Modi's efforts to tackle coronavirus
Statement from Fino Payment Bank
Fino Payment Bank is gearing up to meet the cash need of rural people through its merchant network comprising of grocery and pharmaceutical shops in unbanked areas.
As per government and RBI directive, banking is an essential services and needs to be made available for customers through branches, ATM, BC outlets and CSPs, including merchant points.
In this context, Fino Payments Bank is ensuring customers are not inconvenienced. Its network comprising of branches, small business owners such as kirana, mobile repair, medical stores, BPCL outlet and Customer Relationship Officers (CRO) that offer door step banking services are doing their bit in this critical period.
Fino has been continuously educating merchant points on the need for social distancing, hygiene (washing hands or using sanitizer while coming inside the banking outlet premise), cleaning devices after each transaction, wearing masks, etc. All merchants are following these instructions and people are also supporting these initiatives, which are for their own safety and health.
As per need, doorstep banking services are also made available especially to old customers and pensioners…
Further to ensure hassle-free services and movement of banking service providers Fino has issued authorisation letters to designated people. Such documentary proof will help law enforcement agencies (police) to identify Fino bankers and allow the opening of outlets for the convenience of people.
With 80% of the network present in rural areas, Fino’s outlets are critical in providing banking access and services in remote areas.
"People need not worry as they can visit any outlet or call local branch for doorstep delivery of services," a press statement said.
Impact on business:
The impact is bound to be there as industrial units are not operating or only operating at a minimum level due to which daily wagers and migrant workers are left with no work.
At this point, the key objectives of Fino Payments Bank are the safety of all customers and banking services are available to them.
At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Till now, there are 219 coronavirus cases in the city including 108 people from Markaz Nizamuddin; Total 4 deaths including 2 people from Markaz Nizamuddin, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal."Rs 5000 each will be transferred into the accounts of auto, taxi, e-rickshaw, RTV & Gramin Sewa drivers and all those plying public service vehicles. This might take between a week and 10 days to implement," he said.
9,000 people have beeen indentified from Tablighi Jamaat and quarantined. Among them, 1306 are foreigners and rest are Indians. 334 people have shown symptoms and have been sent to hospital: MHA
Prestige Group comes forward to help during the lockdown
Prestige Group, a real-estate developer, through its Prestige Foundation, is providing meals to about 10,000 daily wage workers, underprivileged children and the needy in Bengaluru every day. The company has also set up a 24-hour national helpline to aid the needy. (DHNS)
Amid lockdown, here is a good news
The current 21-day lockdown may help reduce the projected number of symptomatic novel coronavirus cases in India by nearly 83 per cent till day 20 from the beginning of the intervention, thereby flattening the COVID-19 curve, scientists say.
Sonia Gandhi criticises Centre for "unplanned" implementation of the lockdown
Top Congress leaders on Thursday discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, with party chief Sonia Gandhi criticising the Centre for "unplanned" implementation of the lockdown and calling for "solidarity" in meeting the challenge posed by the pandemic.
Over 1400 people from Maharashtra attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Out of which, around 1300 have been traced till now & are being quarantined in Maharashtra. Their samples will be collected for COVID-19 testing: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (ANI)
COVID-19 cases rise to 33 in Haryana
COVID-19 cases rise to 33 in Haryana, with active cases standing at 20, according to theState Health Department.
Kargil man tests positive for coronavirus
A man from Kargil has tested positive for coronavirus and efforts are being made to trace all his contacts, a senior official said on Thursday.
"The test of one person has arrived. He is positive. The person belongs to Sanjak area of Chitan belt of Kargil", Commissioner (Health) Rigzin Samphel told reporters. (PTI)
Union Health Secretary apprised dignitaries of rise in cases in India: PMO
Union Health Secretary apprised dignitaries of rise in cases in India, the spread of cases from Nizamuddin Markaz, preparations to tackle medical cases arising out of further spread of the virus: Prime Minister's Office on PM Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing
391 persons who visited Markaz Nizamuddin have been traced and quarantined: BSY
391 persons who visited Markaz Nizamuddin have been traced and quarantined. 11 out of 91 persons who were tested in Bidar are COVID19 positive, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Karnatakahas now risen to 121.
Preeti Sudan, Secretary at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare writes to Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs with directions of the Supreme Court on redressal of grievances of migrant laborers in different parts of the country.
"War has just began now. We can never be contended. Let us no mistake. Every 24 hours we must be alert; unitedly we must fight to defeat the outbreak of COVID-19," Said PM Narendra Modi in his meeting with the CMs, according to a tweet put out byChief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu.
"This is a fight which must be fought by each of us. This is a war which cannot be left alone to health workers, policemen or the govt. Time is now for all different ideologies to unite to defeat the enemy of mankind," PM said.
He also said, "Time is now to leverage technology to fight coronavirus. Let us not compete to announce packages! It is for all of us to be realistic and practical. The fight could go for any length and we can’t predict how things will turn."
"May not 21 days lockdown go waste. Even after lockdown, follow corona prevention safety measures like wearing mask, cleanliness, distancing etc. Being responsible will save us," PM Modi said.
UP govt employee hanged himself in fear of coronavirus: Dinesh Kumar P, Senior Superintendent of Police
A govt employee hanged himself in his office in Nakur police station area in Saharanpur yesterday. In a suicide note, he wrote that he was afraid of coronavirus. His family members said that he was in depression for a long time: Dinesh Kumar P, Senior Superintendent of Police, Uttar Pradesh (ANI)
Exams of 7th & 8th standard canceled: Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister
Exams of 7th & 8th standard (under Karnataka State Board) have been canceled, children will be promoted to the next standard without exams: Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister (ANI)
Resident doctor of the Physiology Department of AIIMS tested positive for COVID-19
A resident doctor of the Physiology Department of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19. He is admitted to the new private ward for further evaluation and multiple testing. His family will also be screened: AIIMS Sources (ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind to hold video conference with Governors
President Ram Nath Kovind to hold video conference with Governors on COVID-19 on Friday. This is the second such conference he is holding.
'Consider the relaxation of mandatory OTP for collecting food grains from ration shops'
The Karnataka State Disaster Management Board has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to consider the relaxation of mandatory OTP for collecting food grains from ration shops.
All those who've attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and who are asymptomatic, within 14 days of their arrival shall be quarantined at a government-monitored quarantine centre. Those who are beyond 14 days should be home quarantined in the reporting period. (28 days from days of arrival).
PM holds meeting with CM along with Union Defence and Home Ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing, on COVID-19 situation in the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present.
Kerala High Court stays the state govt order to allow sale of liquor to people suffering from Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome after they produce the certificate to the effect that they are suffering from the syndrome. The stay is for a period of three weeks.(ANI)
Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai
Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai. A 52-year-old BMC sanitization worker has been found positive for the virus, he resides in the Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official told ANI.
The 52-year-old man who tested positive had developed symptoms and was advised by BMC officials to get treatment. His condition is stable. His family members & 23 colleagues have been advised to quarantine, the official confirmed.
'PM CARES fund will simply accept donations and contributions from individuals and organizations that are based in foreign countries'
There has been a lot of misinformation on the news of PM CARES fund accepting foreign donations. What has been announced is that PM CARES fund will simply accept donations and contributions from individuals and organizations that are based in foreign countries,Government sources tell ANI.
For those comparing this with previous instances of natural calamities, here is what the Official spox had said on 22 Aug 2018- "In line with the existing policy, the Govt is committed to meeting requirements for relief & rehabilitation through domestic efforts...", the sources confirmed to ANI.
"...Contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations would, however, be welcome." they said.
PM Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers
PM Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers across the country through video conference amid #coronavirus outbreak.
Madhya Pradesh death toll reaches 7
65-yr-old woman succumbs to coronavirus in Indore; Madhya Pradesh death toll reaches 7: Official
Arunachal Pradesh reports first case
A man, who attended the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tests positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, first case in state: Officials
There is no alternative to constant & reliable testing: Sonia Gandhi
To fight COVID-19, there is no alternative to constant & reliable testing. Our doctors, nurses, & health workers need all the support. Personal Protection Equipment such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks must be provided to them on a war footing, saysCongress Interim President Sonia Gandhi.
Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting being held via video conferencing. Party Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister DrManmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders are attending the meeting.
Another man dies due to coronavirus in Rajasthan
A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital here, died on Thursday, an official said.
Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in Connecticut
Confirmed coronavirus infections around the world approached one million Thursday as the pandemic spread at a "near-exponential" rate, with a six-week-old baby becoming one of the youngest known victims.
Half the planet is under some form of lockdown as governments struggle to tamp down a virus that has killed tens of thousands of people.
Overall tally at 132 in Andhra Pradesh
In an unending spree, 21 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 132, officials said. All the fresh cases too were relted to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, from where COVID-19 has been fast spreading. (PTI)
Two of 17 Tablighi Jamaat returnees test positive in Rameshwaram
Tamil Nadu: 17 people have returned to Rameswaram after attending Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Two of the returnees have been tested positive for COVID-19 & admitted to District Government Hospital. 15 others are in isolation: District Collector Veeraragavarav (ANI)
Increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours
Increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. Total number of coronaviruspositive cases rise to 1965 in India (including 1764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
The throat swab samples of 11 people from Bidar district who attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19
Kalaburagi: The throat swab samples of 11 people from Bidar district who attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.
Deputy Commissioner Dr H R Mahadev confirmed it to DH.
A total of 27 people from Bidar district attend the mass prayer at Delhi's Nizamuddin. They returned to the district on March 18.
All 27 people have been Isolated at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences in Bidar.
Of the 11 positive cases, one each from Basavakalyan and a village. Other nine are residents of Bidar City.
67-year-old COVID-19 patient from Ambala lost his life
A 67-year-old man from Ambala, Haryana who had tested positive for COVID-19 has lost his life at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh: Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer (ANI)
3 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
3 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra (2 from Pune & 1 from Buldhana) taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 338: Maharashtra Health Department
52-year-old COVID-19 patient lost his life: S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector
A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient lost his life today morning. He had a history of travel to Sri Lanka&was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara on 19 March. 4 members of his family have also tested positive for the virus&are undergoing treatment: S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector
Total number of positive cases in Rajasthan now 129
Nine fresh coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 129: health official.
45-year-old man made an attempt kill himself due to non-availability of liquor during the lockdown
Mysuru, A 45-year-old man made an attempt kill himself due to non-availability of liquor during the lockdown, in Mysuru, on Thursday.
Anand tried to end his life by silting his throat at his residence in Hoysalanagara in the city.
Anand was under depression as he did not get liquor since lockdown to combat COVID-19. However, he is undergoing treatment inna hospital.
Three COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases in Telangana; all attended Nizamuddin meet
Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the death toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, a statement said.
Four new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Assam and Manipur
Four new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Assam and Manipur on Wednesday, all of whom returned from the Nizamuddin religious congregation.
Three persons, hailing from eastern Assam's Golaghat district tested positive while another was found positive in Manipur.
Total positive cases in Assam now stands at 16 and two in Manipur.
Twenty four new coronavirus cases detected in Andhra Pradesh, Total jumps to 111
12 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
12 positive cases were reported in the state today - 4 in Tonk, 1 in Alwar and 7 in Churu. All of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz in Delhi. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 120: Rajasthan Health Department
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects. Read more
In view of the current situation due to COVID-19, all CBSE school students studying in classes I-VIII to be promoted to the next class; Students of classes IX and XI to be promoted based on internal assessment of schools: Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (ANI)
UP reports second death
Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. "These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society," they said in a statement.
Of the Rs 1125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1000 crore. These sums are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation.
Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it. These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350 strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country. These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure, and distribution reach of Wipro, the statement added.
Total 5 cases in Assam
Total 5 COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Assam - 1 shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and 4 to Gauhati Medical College in Guwahati: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for families of healthcare personnel if they die while dealing with COVID-19 cases.
Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz: The coronavirus hotspot
Ten people who arrived in Poonch district after attending Tablighi Jamaat (in Delhi's Nizamuddin) have been identified by District Administration. All of them have been kept under quarantine: Ramesh Angral SSP District Police, Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir.
18 residents of Lucknow, who participated in Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi, have not returned to the city. 24 foreigners who came to Lucknow after participating in the event have been admitted at Balrampur Hospital: Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey
26 people of Uttarakhand participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. They are still in Delhi. 173 out of 713 people who participated in regular jamaats at the mosque in last 28 days have been quarantined: Ashok Kumar,Director General of Police(Law & Order)
22 people from Mallapuram district had attended the (Tablighi Jamaat) meeting at Delhi's Nizamuddin. They have been placed under home quarantined on their return, says Superintendent of Police Abdul Kareem
We've identified 6 people from Puducherry & 3 from Karaikal who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi. Their samples have been taken & sent for tests. I appeal to all other people who had attended the meeting to come forward & identify themeselves: Puducherry CM
New month, more resolve and more strength: Aaditya Thackeray
"New month, more resolve and more strength to defeat corona, globally. 1st April is April Fools Day. Let’s not be fooled that we can step out.
Stay Home to Stay Safe! #WarAgainstVirus" tweets Aaditya Thackeray.
#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home?
"#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home?
Yes, Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home.
Wonder why? Well, ask any #HarryPotter fan you know!
Yes, #StayHome during #LockDown21, #StayHomeStaySafe" tweets PIB India.
Mumbai Police is conducting searches to locate the people who participated in Tablighi Jamaat
Mumbai Police is conducting searches at various locations in the city to locate the people who participated in Tablighi Jamaat (in Delhi's Nizamuddin): Mumbai Police Sources
"The BJP government is continuously shrinking our savings and income while the economy is sinking," said Congress spokespersonJaiveer Shergill.
"The BJP Govt must understand that this is not a time to extract a pound of flesh from the common man but rather pump oxygen into the income of people so they can survive," he said.
He also said, "The entire nation is going through economic grief and they were looking for economic relief but instead, by cutting the interest rate, they have added to their woes. The decision to bring down interest during lockdown is ill-timed and irrational.This decision affects 30 crore depositors and snatches the income of 90 crore individuals."
210 people who were stranded at Majnu-ka-Tilla Gurudwara shifted to schools
Around 210 people who were stranded at Majnu-ka-Tilla Gurudwara since 28th March due to coronavirus lockdown, are being shifted to schools: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Delhi. (ANI)
First death of coronavirus infected patient in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive.
The man was admitted to the BRD Medical College here on Sunday and he was suffering from kidney and liver problems, the institute's principal Ganesh Kumar said. (PTI)
Four temporary jails have been set up in Ludhiana, Punjab
Four temporary jails have been set up to lodge the curfew violators in Ludhiana, Punjab. 6000 people can be lodged in these jails. Yesterday, we sent 200 people to these jails & released them in the evening after they gave written apologies: Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal (ANI)
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced further measures for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic - Extension of realization period of export proceeds, review of limits of way & means advances of States/UTs, & implementation of counter-cyclical capital buffer: RBI
Huge traffic jam witnessed at Padi flyover in Chennai
Tamil Nadu: Huge traffic jam witnessed at Padi flyover in Chennai due to checking at a police checkpoint in wake of coronavirus lockdown.
Karnataka: People queue outside a liquor shop in Gadag over rumours that the shop would open for a few hours today. (ANI)
23 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bihar till today morning
23 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bihar till today morning. State govt has decided to test all the people who have returned from abroad after 18th March, because we have found that even those who had no symptoms have tested positive, said Principal Secretary, Bihar Health Dept.
We have received a list of 81 people who had attended the Markaz gathering (in Nizamuddin, Delhi). 17 in Patna and 13 in Buxar have been traced as of now, we will trace others also, he said.
Two COVID-19 patients die in West Bengal
Two COVID-19 patients die in West Bengal, death count rises to six, according Health official.
6 people came back to Shivamogga from Delhi on March 28, they probably participated in Nizamuddin event
6 people came back from Delhi on March 28, they probably participated in Nizamuddin event (Markaz) as per our info. All of them are quarantined at McGann District Hospital. They don't have any symptoms of COVID-19 as of now: R Suragihalli, Shivamogga District Health Officer. (ANI)
Whereabouts of Maulana Saad are not known
Whereabouts of Maulana Saad are not known since 28th March when he was served a notice by police. Search for him is currently underway. (ANI)
Indian navy transports samples for COVID-19 testing from Goa to Pune
A Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy carrying 30 samples for COVID-19 testing took off from INS Hansa in Goa to Pune on 31 Mar 2020.
The samples were carried by an official from the Goa State Health department. The air transportation was arranged following a request by the Secretary (Health) to the Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area.
Delhi govt has 1000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients
Of 2,361 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz, 617 admitted to hospitals and rest quarantined, saysDelhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Meanwhile,as of today, Delhi govt has 1000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients. It has been decided that Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will now be used for coronavirus patients only, said Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain
Forty-three new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
Forty-three new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally in state rises to 87.
Doctor working at Delhi State Cancer Institution tests positive for COVID-19
The doctor working at Delhi State Cancer Institution has tested positive for COVID-19. She visited her brother's house recently, who returned from the United Kingdom few days back. Hospital has been shut for today&being disinfected: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain (ANI)
MP coronavirus patient passes away
Madhya Pradesh: A 65-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away in Indore today. (ANI)
62 Indonesian & Malaysian nationals who took part in prayers in Delhi quarantined in Karnataka
We got info that 62 Indonesian & Malaysian nationals who took part in prayers in Delhi (Markaz) had visited Karnataka as well. We have detected 12 such people & quarantined them. The home department will investigate the case further: B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister (ANI)
"Prime Minister
Kindly clarify whether 90 tonnes of medical equipment such as safety gears were exported to Serbia in the last 2 days. Is it a fact the safety gears are in shortfall for doctor and person involved in fight against covi d 19.
Are having enough safety gears." tweets Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar.
Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April in Karnataka
"This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation," tweets Karnataka DGP.
A Head Constable with Railway police in Mumbai have been found COVID-19 positive. He had been shifted to Kasturba Hospital and under observation. His 5 colleagues are also in Kasturba Hospital in quarantine. 8 other colleagues and 3 relatives have been asked to remain in the quarantine.
He is the second policeman to gave tested positive the earlier being a constable of CISF attached to Mumbai airport.
It is a Talibani crime by Tabhleeghi Jamaat, such criminal act can not be forgiven. They have put lives of many people in danger. Strict action should be taken against such people & organisations that defy govt directions: MA Naqvi, Union Minority Affairs Minister on Markaz case (ANI)
People in Kalaburagi defy social distancing norms as heavy crowd gathers at a vegetable market, amid coronavirus lockdown.
Total number of positive #COVID19 cases in the state is 101, including 3 deaths & 8 discharged/cured cases. (ANI)
No new case of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, as of 9 am today, total positive cases in the state still stands at 93 (including 2 Italians & 17 evacuees from Iran). Out of those 93 people, 14 tested negative later while 5 have been discharged: Rajasthan Health Department
People rushed to buy essentials in parts of Mangaluru
People rushed to buy essentials in parts of Mangaluru after coronavirus lockdown was relaxed for 9 hours (6 am to 3 pm) yesterday. Some people in the city also practiced social distancing by queuing in lines while sitting on chairs. (ANI)
Till now 60 people from Pune have been put under quarantine, in connection with Nizamuddin Markaz (in Delhi) matter; nobody has symptoms, samples being sent for testing. Tracing for others is on, said Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram.
Total number of people from Pune who attended event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, is more than 130, many of them either not in Pune or are untraceable. Search for them is going on, he informed.
I went to Delhi in connection with hearing of an SC case: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM
I went to Delhi on 2nd March in connection with the hearing of a case in Supreme Court regarding 4% reservations to Muslims. Some media outlets are saying that I had gone for religious program at Markaz (Nizamuddin), it is untrue, claims Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Amjad Basha
Twenty new coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh; total jumps to 86, according to a PTI report.
Maharashtra: One more loses life to coronavirus
Maharashtra records one more death due to coronavirus in the state, rising the toll to 12. Death toll in India now at 50.
15 persons who had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin found in Srikalahasti
Chittoor: Health department officials in Srikalahasti have identified 15 persons who had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin (Delhi). They have shifted them from Srikalahasti to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. (ANI)
COVID-19 slump expected to rival big recessions in history
The coronavirus-related recessions around the world are going to be bad — and for some of the world's major industrial nations the worst that anyone alive has experienced, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank.
Andhra Pradesh Govt has issued an order deferring salaries of govt employees,in wake of COVID-19 outbreak&nationwide lockdown. The deferment of remuneration includes 100% deferment in respect of CM/Ministers/MLAs/MLCs, Corporations members, elected representatives of local bodies. (ANI)
18 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
18 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; tally climbs to 320: Health official (ANI)
Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz emerges as coronavirus hotspot, its cleric booked
The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus as 24 people tested positive for COVID-19 following which a major area has been sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders.
A 13-year-old British boy dies after contracting COVID-19, says hospital: AFP news agency
Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered
The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered its second week on Tuesday. If one takes a step back to reason both thecauseandeffectof India’s blanketlockdownto counter the spread ofcoronavirus,threebig unknowns still remain a mystery, warranting a government explanation.
Coronavirus: Test of collaborative federalism
The central government’s attempt to combat thecoronaviruspandemic with an unprecedented total lockdown of the country has suffered a major setback as millions of economically disadvantaged people, chiefly the daily wage earners in big cities.
Health Ministry recommends anti-malarial drug for COVID-19; removes anti-HIV drugs
The Union Health Ministry has recommended the use ofanti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from COVID-19 who require ICU management.
One more dies in Maharashtra
A 50-year-old COVID-19 positive patient has passed away in Palghar, Maharashtra. He was admitted to a hospital since March 28: Palghar District Hospital.
4 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
4 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Visakhapatnam. They had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin (Delhi). We are trying to trace the others who attended the gathering: Visakhapatnam Administration Total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rise to 44
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 120
The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the pandemic was reported in the past 24 hours, the Health Department said.
Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba donates Rs 25,000 in COVID-19 fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraba on Tuesday donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings in a special fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
India's retail trade incurs losses worth $ 30 bn last fortnight due to coronavirus pandemic: CAIT
Traders' body CAIT on Tuesday said India's retail trade has incurred losses to the tune of whopping USD 30 billion (about Rs 2.2 lakh crore) in the last fortnight alone due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus: West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee donates Rs 10 lakh from personal savings to help combat COVID-19
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the state Emergency Relief Fund to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Nizamuddin gathering amid coronavirus scare was 'irresponsible': Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep discontent at the religious gathering at a mosque in Nizamuddin area at a time when the country is facing coronavirus pandemic.
'I feel nothing': Coronavirus-stricken Wuhan buries its dead
As China's coronavirus epicentre Wuhan awakens from its long nightmare, formerly locked-down citizens are beginning to reemerge, but for many, their first outdoor act in more than two months is grim: burying loved ones.
Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Karnataka: Wife of the doctor who treated Kalaburagi patient, India's first COVID-19 death, tests positive
Eight patients discharged so far, today two new patients were discharged, six were previously discharged
Tablighi Jamaat of Delhi a source of COVID-19 spread, if you attended the congregation, please call 080-29711171
The congregation was held between March 8th to March 20th
78 people attended the congregation
All have been quarantined
All DCs given orders
Hydroxychloquine prophylaxix to be given to all health workers in Karnataka
Training done of health workers at fever clinics
Through video conference, RGUHS has conducted training for community health workers, and taluk health workers
Maharashtra's COVID status
COVID-19 cases - 302
Discharges - 39
Total deaths so far -10
No deaths reported today
Total samples tested -6323 cumulative
Mumbai metropolitan region positive cases cross 150
Seven more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Kerala; government initiates action-plan for Kasargod
Kerala governmenthas initiateda special action plan for Kasargod district in a bid to curb a community spread in the district.
Donated Rs 5 L each to PM National Relief Fund and state Emergency Relief Fund to help combat COVID-19: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
59 people test positive in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 302.
A 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus and is Assam's first COVID-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College. His condition is stable: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Russia's top coronavirus doctor tests positive: media
FIR will be filed against those spreading false rumours on COVID-19 crisis; strict action will be taken under Disaster Management Act: MHA
Centre seeks in Supreme Court that no media publish COVID-19 info without ascertaining facts with govt
The Centre sought a direction from the Supreme Court on Tuesday that no media outlet print, publish or telecast anything on coronavirus without first ascertaining facts from the mechanism provided by the government.
Three out of 10 workers might carry virus to rural areas: Centre to Supreme Court
The Centre on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court not to smoothen the migration from cities to rural areas as there may be a possibility of three out of 10 workers carrying the Coronavirus to their respective native places.
Foreign nationals include those from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan: MHA
Approximately, 2,100 foreigners visited India for 'tabligh' activities this year: MHA
Karnataka reiterates stand on border road at Kerala HC
The Karnataka government has informed the Kerala High Court on Tuesday that the border road connecting on Kasargod and Mangaluru could not be opened and a decision on allowing patients would be taken by Wednesday.
IRDAI relaxes timeline for insurers to submit reinsurance plans for FY21 in view of coronavirus
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, insurance sector regulator IRDAI has allowed insurers to submit their reinsurance plans for 2020-21 with a lag as the pandemic has disrupted operations across sectors.
Confirmed coronavirus deaths in the Netherlands rise by 175 to 1,039
Jharkhand reports first case of coronavirus after woman tests positive for COVID-19
1548 people evacuated from Tabliqi Jamaat HQ. Of this 441 have shown symptoms of COVID-19 and are in hospital. Rest are in quarantine facilities. So far 24 among them have tested positive for COVID-19. There could be rise in Covod19 cases due to Nizamuddin incident: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
FMCG major ITC has commenced production of Savlon sanitisers at its newly commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh to cater to the soaring demand due to the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic.
Commissioned in November 2019, the factory at Manpura in Himachal Pradesh the facility is designed to produce premium fine fragrances.
Amidst the global health crisis and the unprecedented surge in demand for hand hygiene products like sanitisers, ITC, on a war footing, repurposed this world class perfume facility to help produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of Savlon Hand Sanitisers, the company said in a statement.
During these challenging times, ITC has redoubled its efforts to ensure enhanced supply and availability of Savlon range of products in the market. This intervention will enable ITC to meet the demand surge for sanitisers in the market. In line with the Government order and in public interest, ITC has also reduced prices of Savlon sanitisers and is working overnight to reach the new stocks with the revised prices to the market. ITC has also reinforced its efforts to enhance awareness about the importance of hand hygiene through campaigns across digital, print and other communication platforms, said Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd.
10 states set up dedicated coronavirus funds
Amid controversy over PM-CARES, at least 10 state governments, including Congress-ruled Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, have set up dedicated funds to raise money to fight the challenge posed by COVID-19.
The industrialists of Karnataka have joined hands with the Karnataka state government to fight against COVID-19. Several firms have announced donations under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund COVID-19.
Asian Paints has donated Rs 2 crores to the relief fund while Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited has donated Rs 31 lakhs, Xiaomi Technologies and JM Financial Rs 25 lakhs each, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Rs 23 Lakhs, Kennametals Rs 15 lakhs, and Brigade Enterprises Ltd Rs 10 lakhs.
Samsung R&D has announced that it will be importing health kits worth Rs one crore from Korea. Toyota Kirloskar, apart from donating Rs 31 lakhs, is also providing 500 bodysuit sets to doctors and nurses and food for 1,200 poor families in Ramanagar district. Himarsinghka Seide has taken the responsibility of providing pillow covers, towels, and bedsheets worth Rs 10 crore while Britain Industries, Wipro, GSK, and Jothy labs will be supplying their products to affected people in the state.
Public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Steel commit Rs 250 crore to the PM-CARES Fund
The decision in this regard was taken at the video conference held by the minister Dharmendra Pradhan with all the heads of the CPSEs under the ministry of steel.
All the Steel Ministry CPSEs will be diverting their CSR funds towards the PM Cares Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Kerala to explore Ayurveda in fighting COVID-19; Homeopaths aggrieved over neglect
While the Kerala government has decided to explore the scope of Ayurvedain fighting COVID-19, the Homeopaths in the state are upset that the government was not promoting Homeopathy even as the centre has approved it for countering COVID-19.
Not everyone needs to wear masks; following social distancing is more important to prevent COVID-19 spread: Health Ministry official
Coronavirus: Selfie-based AI solution tracking people in home quarantine
If you are in home-quarantine, just don't jump out, for there is a third eye tracking you.
We have tested 42,788 samples for COVID-19 out of which 4,346 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
Government is working to ensure availability of protective gear for medical personnel: Health Ministry
Over 21,000 relief camps operational in various states, UTs where more than 6.6 lakh people are sheltered, says MHA official
Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,898
Iran said Tuesday 141 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll in one of the world's worst-affected countries to 2,898.
Coronavirus: Dalai Lama donates to PM-CARES Fund, extends support to govt efforts to combat coronavirus
The Dalai Lama has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his support to the measures being taken by India, within the country and among SAARC nations, to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, tally rises to 55
The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reached to 55, as six more persons were confirmed to have contracted the deadly disease.
Read more
One staff nurse of a hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula has tested positive for COVID-19; she is in isolation now: Chief Medical Officer, Panchkula. Haryana Total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 22 in the state.
Confusion prevails among borrowers over three-month moratorium as many get EMI reminders
With many getting payment reminders, confusion prevails among borrowers, term-plan investors and credit cardholders over the implementation of the three-month moratorium on all loan repayments amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Paper-based test to detect coronavirus in wastewater: Study
Researchers are working on a test to detect the novel coronavirus in the wastewater of communities infected with the virus, a development that can help curtail COVID-19 spread via contaminated water sources.
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours: govt
3 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; tally in state reaches 73
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 73, an official said.
COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 100 mark
With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in Bareilly on Tuesday,the total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said officials.
Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank extend moratorium on term loans for 3 months after RBI directive
Press note issued by Markaz Nizamuddin, dated 31.3.2020
Markaz Nizamuddin is the international headquarters of Tabilghi Jamaat for close to 100 years. Visitors/guests/devotees/worshippers from across the globe throng the place for pre-scheduled programs lasting for no more than 3-5 days. All the programs are decided a year in advance in order to facilitate visitors from far-off places to plan their participation.
When Hon’ble Prime Minister announced the “Janta Curfew”, for 22nd March 2020, the ongoing program in Markaz Nizamuddin was discontinued immediately, however due to sudden cancelation of rail services across the country on 21st March 2020, a large group of visitors who had to depart by way of railways got stuck in the Markaz premises.
On 22nd March 2020, “Janta Curfew” was observed and accordingly visitors were advised not to venture out until 9 PM as desired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, therefore the plans to move back to their native places by way of means other than railways also did not materialize. Before the Janta Curfew could be lifted at 9PM, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi announced lockdown of Delhi beginning at 6AM on 23rd March 2020 till 31st March 2020, thereby further diminishing any chances of these visitors availing road transport for their journey back home. Despite this challenging situation, with the help of Markaz administration, around fifteen hundred visitors left Markaz Nizamuddin by availing whatever meager transport was available.
Suddenly on the evening of 23rd March, a further nationwide lockdown was announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister with clear message for people to stay-put wherever they are. Under such compelling circumstances there was no option for Markaz Nizamuddin but to accommodate the stranded visitors with prescribed medical precautions till such time that situation becomes conducive for their movement or arrangements are made by the authorities.
On 24th March 2020, suddenly a notice was issued by SHO, P.S. Hazrat Nizamuddin, seeking closure of Markaz premises. The same was responded on 24th March 2020, stating that the compliance of the directions regarding closure of Markaz is already underway and around 1500 people had departed the previous day, thus leaving around 1000 visitors belonging to different states and nationalities in Markaz. It was also informed that the Ld. SDM concerned had been requested to issue vehicle passes so that the remaining people could be sent back to their native places outside of Delhi. It is relevant to indicate here that lists of 17 vehicles with registration numbers along with the names of the drivers plus their license details were submitted to the Ld. SDM so that the stranded visitors/guests could be ferried towards their destination. The requisite permission is still awaited.
On 25th March 2020, the Tehsildaar along with medical team visited the Markaz, full cooperation was provided for their inspection as well as in preparation of list of visitors, many of whom were examined by them.
On 26th March 2020, the Ld. SDM visited Markaz Nizamuddin and called us for a further meeting with the Ld. DM. We met the Ld. DM, apprised him of the stranded visitors and once again sought permission for the vehicles arranged by us.
The next day, i.e. 27th March 2020, six persons were taken for medical check-up.
On 28th March 2020, the Ld. SDM and WHO team visited the Markaz and 33 persons were taken for medical checkup to Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital. Surprisingly on the same day another notice was issued, this time by the Office of ACP, Lajpat Nagar, reiterating the prohibitory orders and warning of legal action, this being totally oblivious of the above deliberations and steps that had already been taken by Markaz Nizamuddin in consultation with the authorities. However, the same was replied in detail vide letter dated 29th March 2020.
Yesterday, 30th March 2020, a rumour started gaining ground across social media that allegedly people affected with COVID-19 are present in Markaz. It is also being circulated that certain deaths have occurred due to the same. Unexpectedly, as reported by ANI, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi went on to say that he has directed authorities to take legal action against the administration of Markaz. It is humbly stated that if the above fact-check could have been done by the Office of Hon’ble Chief Minister, the authorities would have apprised him about their visits, deliberations and cooperation extended by the Markaz in order to disperse the remaining visitors. During this entire episode, Markaz Nizamuddin never violated any provision of law, and always tried to act with compassion and reason towards the visitors who came to Delhi from different states. It did not let them violate the medical guidelines by thronging ISBTs or roaming on streets.
Markaz Nizamuddin would like to humbly offer the entire premises as a quarantine facility to help the authorities tide-over the challenge of current pandemic. Throughout its 100-year existence, Markaz Nizamuddin has an unblemished history of cooperating with administration/ authorities and always upholding the rule of law in letter and spirit. In the present challenge of COVID-19, Markaz stands with the law enforcement authorities and shall remain forthcoming in complying with all the guidelines issued by them.
65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab; COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4: Official
Karnataka reports seven more cases from yesterday, tally at 98
We’re progressing towards phase three and the only way to deal better with it is to conduct as many tests as possible: Manish Tiwari
"We’re progressing towards phase three and the only way to deal better with it is to conduct as many tests as possible. India’s ratio for coronavirus testing is the lowest at 32/10 lakh people while in U.K. it is 921/10 lakh people & U.S.A it is 2600/10 lakh people," says Congress leader Manish Tiwari.
"WHO has issued an advisory and they are also emphasising on the need for conducting more tests, the only antidote to COVID-19 spreading is more testing," he said at a press meet.
"States say they do not have sufficient testing kits, they have kept some in reserve, for when the situation gets worse. 17 companies had applied to make testing kits; only 4 were approved. Govt. told the rest to get FDA and EU approval," he said.
He also said thatit is not easy to get FDA or EU approval in the current scenario and hence we request the Govt. to come up with a plan to get maximum number of testing kits without compromising quality and make the same available across India.
Madhya Pradesh tally jumps to 66
17 new coronavirus cases in Indore; Madhya Pradesh tally jumps to 66, a Health Ministry official informed PTI.
24 people who took part in religious congregation in Nizamuddin West have tested COVID-19 positive, saidDelhi Health Minister Satyender Jain.
700 people quarantined in Nizamuddin West, around 335 admitted to hospitals, Jain said.
Home Ministry has found a violation of visa rules by foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi, according to Government sources, reported ANI.
As per policy guidelines of Indian Visa issued by GoI, preaching religious ideologies, making speeches in religious places, distribution of audio-visual display/ pamphlets pertaining to religious ideologies is not allowed. All foreigners who attended may be barred, the sources told ANI.
Meanwhile,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are held a meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain and other officials are participating in the meeting.
"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are holding a meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain and other officials are participating in the meeting," Baijal said.
"Administration needs to continue awareness programs about social distancing.Information,education and communication activities need to be intensified on ground. Social distancing norms have to be ingrained in one & all," he said.