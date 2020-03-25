Coronavirus news live updates: Three more test positive in UP; India's tally climbs to 639

India enters the second day of lockdown. The number of positive cases is pouring in and so far has climbed to 639. Gujarat and Srinagar reported coronavirus deaths, bringing India's toll to 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'Mahabharata'-like war against the coronavirus. How will the nation overcome this challenge, and can it win the war in 21 days? Stay tuned for more updates.
A 21-year-old woman (whose parents tested positive), a 32-year-old man with travel history to Dubai, a 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man have been tested positive for Coronavirus: Dr. Sudhir Singh, Incharge, Isolation Ward, King George's Medical University. (ANI)
Ahmedabad: Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages. (PTI Photo)
2 new positive cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai and Thane; Till now, the total number of positive cases in the state is 124: Health Department, Maharashtra (ANI)
A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar passes away due to Coronavirus; Four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday: J&K Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal. (ANI)
Coronavirus: Five more test positive in Madhya Pradesh, state's tally rises to 20
The number ofCOVID-19cases inMadhyaPradeshrose to20withfivemorepatients in Indore hospitalstestingcoronaviruspositive, health officials said on Thursday.
A migrant worker holding her baby cries after she missed out on receiving free food outside Howrah railway station in Kolkata. (Reuters photo)
