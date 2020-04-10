Coronavirus news live updates: Total number of cases in India crosses 6,700, toll at 224

As India hopes for the coronavirus outbreak graph to flatten, Centre says that a decision on lockdown extension will be made depending on the exit day scenario. Assam reports its first death, and this is the first death recorded due to coronavirus in the Northeast. Practises such as social distancing and curfew may still be very much part of everyday social life, even after April 14, the government said. An emergency package worth Rs 15,000 crore for states was also approved by the Centre on Thursday. Globally, China reported 42 new cases in 24 hours. IMF warned that due to coronavirus, the year 2020 could see the worst global economic fallout since the Great Depression in the 1930s. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.