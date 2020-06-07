Coronavirus news live updates: Tripura records first death due to COVID-19; India's tally tops 2.7 lakh

The nationwide count of COVID-19 cases jumped over 2.7 lakh and the death toll climbed to 7,526, according to DH's tally. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19. Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother test COVID-19 positive. Maharashtra's tally of COVID-1 cases crosses the 90,000-mark. As more states issue guidelines for Unlock 1.0, we are yet to find out whether the peak of the virus has passed. The World Bank on Monday said that it expects the Indian economy to contract 3.2% in 2020-21 while the global economy will see the worst slump since WW II. Stay tuned for more updates.