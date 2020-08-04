Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally breaches 18 lakh-mark, recoveries go over 11.86 lakh

India reports a single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths. The country's Covid-19 tally went past 18.46 lakh on Monday. The number of Covid-19 tests has crossed 2 crore-mark in India with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2. Of these, 3,81,027 tests were conducted on August 2, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Stay tuned for more updates.
Should youth come first in coronavirus care?
In April, as the coronavirus was rampaging through the Northeast, Larry Churchill considered what he would do if the pandemic caused medical shortages. Should he, 75-year-old, direct care to younger people before him if he got sick?
Siddaramaiah tests positive for coronavirus
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has tested positive for Covid-19. The minister, in a tweet, said that he has beenadmitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.
Doctor accused of sexually harassing Covid-19 patient
The woman has complained to Dr Asima Banu, Covid-19 ward’s nodal officer at Trauma Care Centre, Victoria Hospital,that on July 25, around 10 pm, the said doctor misbehaved and touched her inappropriately.
First Covid-19 case reported at IIM-B
The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, reported its first Covid-19 case on Saturday. The patient isamember of the agency that handles the outdoor horticulture work on the campus. Over 50 primary contacts of the infected person have been home quarantined.
'My scientists are on it,' says Adar Poonawalla
When Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for Covid-19 and was discharged, several well-wishers congratulated him on his quick recovery. Amongst them was Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.
Some Covid-19 survivors suffer psychiatric disorders, Italian study says
Covid-19 survivors suffer higher rates of psychiatric disorders including post-traumatic stress (PTSD), anxiety, insomnia and depression, according to a study conducted by San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Monday.
India registers highest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases in world for the first time
India on Monday registered 52,972 new patients, the highest single-day rise in the world, for the first time.
The US, which has the most number of Covid-19 patients in the world, reported 47,511 new cases as on Monday, while Brazil had registered 25,800 fresh infections.
89 new Covid-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore yesterday
89 new Covid-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 7,735. Death toll in the district stands at 320: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district
