Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally breaches 18 lakh-mark, recoveries go over 11.86 lakh

India reports a single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths. The country's Covid-19 tally went past 18.46 lakh on Monday. The number of Covid-19 tests has crossed 2 crore-mark in India with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2. Of these, 3,81,027 tests were conducted on August 2, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Stay tuned for more updates.