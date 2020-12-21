Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 3.1 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally has breached the 1-crore mark. On Sunday, India reported 26,624 new cases while the death toll surged past 1.45 lakh with 341 fatalities. Recoveries in the country reached 95.8 lakh. The Health Ministry has called urgent meeting today to discuss new coronavirus strain in UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
‘Big fight’ breaks out over which interest groups get Covid-19 vaccine first
The chief executive of Uber, the ride-hailing company whose six New York lobbying firms include Albany’s best connected, wrote last week to Gov. Andrew Cuomo with an ask: priority for its drivers in the next round of coronavirus vaccinations.
US Congress seals agreement on Covid-19 relief, government funding
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost $1 trillion Covid-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.
India has prioritised 30 crore citizens: Harsh Vardhan
After consultation with experts, we've prioritised 30 crore people for Covid-19 vaccine. It includes health workers, frontline workers like police, military & sanitation staff, people above 50 yrs & those who are below 50 yrs but are suffering from certain diseases: Health Minister
Polio & Covid-19 are two different diseases. It was scientifically possible to eradicate polio... Ultimately, coronavirus will also subside & we'll come across its sporadic occurrences: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI on being asked if Covid can be eradicated like polio
Christian youths wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 participate in an online global Christmas carol singing celebrations ahead of the Christmas at a church in Ahmedabad on December 20, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
The Central government along with state governments has been making preparations at state, district and block levels for the past 4 months: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI on Covid-19 vaccination
We've formed task forces at state, district & block levels. Thousands of master trainers have been trained across the country. We've conducted training at state level & trained over 20,000 workers in about 260 districts, he added.
In first week of January, India may be in position to give Covid-19 vaccine shot to people: Harsh Vardhan
Our first priority has been safety & effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in position to give first Covid-19 vaccine shot to people of India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI
India has the highest recovery rate in the world, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tell ANI news agency.
What does a mutating coronavirus mean for us?
Just as vaccines begin to offer hope for a path out of the pandemic, officials in Britain this past weekend sounded an urgent alarm about what they called a highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus circulating in England.
Joe Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine; Donald Trump remains on sidelines
The leader of the Trump administration's vaccination program says people who have been infected with the coronavirus — a group that includes President Donald Trump — should receive the vaccine.
Health Ministry calls urgent meeting on Monday to discuss new coronavirus strain in UK
The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.
