Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 3.1 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally has breached the 1-crore mark. On Sunday, India reported 26,624 new cases while the death toll surged past 1.45 lakh with 341 fatalities. Recoveries in the country reached 95.8 lakh. The Health Ministry has called urgent meeting today to discuss new coronavirus strain in UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.