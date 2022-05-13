Coronavirus Live: PM Modi seeks streamlining WHO’s vaccine approval process

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) must be reformed to build a more resilient global health security architecture and especially called for streamlining its approval process for vaccines and therapeutics to keep the supply chains stable and predictable. Stay tuned for more updates.
India logs 2,841 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 18,604
With 2,841 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,16,254, while the active cases dipped to 18,604, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
Mizoram records 50 new Covid cases, tally at 2,27,899
Mizoram on Friday reported 50 fresh Covid-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,27,899, a health department official said.
The death toll stood at 697 as no new fatality was reported since May 3.
The daily positivity rate stood at 14.24 per cent and the recovery rate at 99.59 per cent, he said.
The northeastern state now has 219 active cases, while 2,26,983 people have so far recovered from the disease.
It has tested more than 19.26 lakh samples for coronavirus till date.(PTI)
North Korea reports first Covid-19 death as outbreak spreads
At least one person confirmed to have Covid-19 has died in North Korea, state media said on Friday, offering the first statistics a day after the country confirmed its first outbreak since the pandemic began.
PM Modi seeks streamlining WHO’s vaccine approval process
West Bengal reports 42 new Covid-19 cases
West Bengal reported 42 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the Health Department said.