Coronavirus Live: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid

Pfizer, EU push back Covid vaccine delivery to help booster campaign
Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday they had agreed to push back deliveries of their Covid-19 vaccines to the European Union by three months as the bloc prepares for a potential booster campaign in the fall.
The companies amended their supply agreement with the European Commission to push back delivery of doses scheduled for June through August until September through the fourth quarter of this year.
North Korea reports 21 deaths of people with fever amid Covid
North Korea reported 21 new deaths on Friday among people with fevers, the state news agency reported on Saturday, as the country battles its first Covid-19 outbreak which state leader Kim Jong Un has called a "great turmoil".
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid