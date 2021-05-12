Coronavirus news updates: Most Bengaluru vaccination centres out of stock

Most vaccination centres in Bengaluru have run out of stock, and people, despite fixing a prior appointment, are being turned away. Meanwhile, India saw a continued dip in the daily cases on Tuesday dropping to 3.29 lakh. Elsewhere, Dr Anthony Fauci said that India's easing of the lockdown and other restrictions during the first wave was premature and is what landed the country in such a dire situation during the second wave. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Delhi Police offer free refilling of oxygen cylinders to needy families of Covid-19 patients at Greater Kailash in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Out of stock: No jab despite confirmed appointments in Bengaluru
Hospitals and public health centres in Bengaluru are turning away peoplewithconfirmed prior appointments for Covid vaccination. They cite the usual reason of vaccineshortages.
Read More
As Covid-19 cases drop in Bengaluru, so do testing numbers
Bengaluru’s new Covid cases came down to 15,879 on Tuesday, the third successive day of decline, but question marks persist around a trend of lower testing.
Read More
India opened up prematurely: Fauci on dire Covid-19 situation
America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that India is in such "dire straits" because it made the "incorrect assumption" that they were finished with the Covid-19 and opened up prematurely.
Read More
Dr Reddy's inks licensing deal with Eli Lilly for Covid-19 treatment drug Baricitinib
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has inked a licensing pact with Eli Lilly and Company to produce Baricitinib in the country for treatment of Covid-19.
Read More
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus news updates!