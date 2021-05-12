Coronavirus news updates: Most Bengaluru vaccination centres out of stock

Most vaccination centres in Bengaluru have run out of stock, and people, despite fixing a prior appointment, are being turned away. Meanwhile, India saw a continued dip in the daily cases on Tuesday dropping to 3.29 lakh. Elsewhere, Dr Anthony Fauci said that India's easing of the lockdown and other restrictions during the first wave was premature and is what landed the country in such a dire situation during the second wave. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.