Coronavirus News Live: Active Covid-19 cases plateau across India

Active Covid-19 cases across the country have been hovering around the 37 lakh mark for the past one week, an early indication of plateauing of the second wave. Meanwhile, UK has voiced concern over the Covid variant that first appeared in India and said it may "pose serious disruption" to the country's reopening plans. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Arresting Covid-19 becoming tough every passing day for Punjab
Punjab government's challenge to tackle the burgeoning number of Covid-19 cases is likely to become an even more arduous task with a sudden spike in positivity rate being reported from the state's countryside.
Indian variant may delay Covid lockdown easing: UK PM
A rise in cases of the Indian coronavirus variant could "pose serious disruption" to Britain's reopening plans, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Friday.
Opinion | Covid-19 deaths: Landscape of hell
As the pandemic rages on, we now know that summer months cannot stop its onward match, that people without any comorbidities may die as well, there is no age bar on who might get infected as younger people are also dying.
India's Covid situation hugely concerning: WHO Chief
India's Covid-19 situation remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.
