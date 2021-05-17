Coronavirus News Live: Virologist Shaheed Jameel, who penned article critical of Modi govt, quits govt Covid scientific advisory group

Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel on Sunday resigned from the chair of the scientific advisory group of the INSACOG – a ten laboratory consortium tasked to carry out genetic sequences of different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 circulating in India. With 490 districts reporting more than 10 per cent test positivity, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday released guidelines to spruce up the health infrastructure in rural areas where Covid-19 infections are feared to be heading to. Stay tuned for more updates.