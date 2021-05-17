Coronavirus News Live: Virologist Shaheed Jameel, who penned article critical of Modi govt, quits govt Covid scientific advisory group

Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel on Sunday resigned from the chair of the scientific advisory group of the INSACOG – a ten laboratory consortium tasked to carry out genetic sequences of different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 circulating in India. With 490 districts reporting more than 10 per cent test positivity, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday released guidelines to spruce up the health infrastructure in rural areas where Covid-19 infections are feared to be heading to. Stay tuned for more updates.
Virologist Shahid Jameel resigns from INSACOG Science Advisory Chair
Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel on Sunday resigned from the chair of the scientific advisory group of the INSACOG – a ten laboratory consortium tasked to carry out genetic sequences of different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 circulating in India.
The resignation came within days of publication of an article by Jameel in The New York Times, in which the virologist wrote that his fellow scientists “are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking” in India.
Read more
India's Covid recoveries above new cases
Over the past week, recoveries have mostly been higher than daily new cases.
DH Deciphers: What is the evidence that B1.617 is behind India’s second wave?
Indian scientists analysing the genome sequences of SARS-CoV-2 in the country had flagged B1.617's role behind the surge at least in parts of Maharashtra since March. But the health ministry recognised it as a “variant of concern” only in the first week of May. The WHO report says a recent risk assessment of the situation has found that resurgence and acceleration of Covid-19 transmission in India had several potential contributing factors, including an increase in the proportion of cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants with potentially increased transmissibility, besides several religious and political mass gathering events which increased social-mixing. The exact contributions of each of these factors on increased transmission in India are not well understood.
Read more
DH Deciphers | Is the Indian-origin B.1.617 Covid variant behind the second wave?
What makes B1.617 different?
B1.617 underwent genetic changes or mutations through the natural process of evolution. Thislineage is defined by 15 genetic mutations, including six such changes in the spike protein of the virus. One of these mutations, E484Q, is involved in immune escape, while the other, L452R, is involved in increased infectivity. The resurgence in Covid-19 cases and deaths in India has raised questions on the potential role of B.1.617 and other variants (e.g. B1.1.7 or the UK variant) in circulation. The WHO says B1.617 appears to have higher rates of transmission, including observed rapid increases in prevalence in multiple countries.
Read more
Mizoram reports 150 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death on Sunday. Active cases at 2,117 and death toll at 25.
Uttarakhand: Case will be registered on hospital superintendent if death figures of Covid-19 infected people who were treated at the COVID hospital are not provided to State Control Room on the same day or if the data of the same is concealed, says State
'Happy Hypoxia' driving many Covid deaths, doctors worried
Amid the ongoing ICU bed shortage, a percentage of Covid-19 sufferers are finding themselves out on the lurch after their oxygen saturation levels dropped without warning.
Read more
Businessman Navneet Kalra arrested by Delhi Police for alleged black marketing, hoarding oxygen concentrators
Read more
Delhi: Covid-19 patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur participate in morning yoga and meditation sessions.
Recoveries overtake new Covid cases in Karnataka as tests remain low
Sunday came with a new twist for Karnataka as the number of daily discharges (36,475) overtook the 31,531 new infections reported, with the number of tests remaining low. A total of 403 deaths were reported in the state, of which 143 were from Bengaluru.
Read more