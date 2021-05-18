Coronavirus News Live: Uttarakhand temporarily postpones Char Dham Yatra due to Covid-19

India reported less than 3 lakh cases after 26 days on Monday with 2.82 lakh new Covid-19 infections. In the past two weeks, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been driving India’s Covid-19 breakout with Maharashtra. The government has dropped plasma therapy as an 'off-label' treatment for Covid-19. Stay tuned for updates.
Taiwan says it is in talks for Covid-19 vaccines from US
Taiwan is in talks with the United States for a share of the Covid-19 vaccine doses President Joe Biden plans to send abroad, Taipei's top official in Washington said, as the island deals with a rare spike in domestic cases.
Biden said the United States would send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States has shared vaccines authorised for domestic use.
Biden announced on Monday that his administration would send doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca Plc doses he had already planned to give to other countries. (Reuters)
Ladakh reports 130 new Covid-19 cases
Ladakh reported 130 new Coronavirus cases and 134 recoveries on Monday, taking the total tally to 16,582. The active cases in Ladakh now stand at1,542 with 165 total deaths.
Uttarakhand postpones Char Dham Yatra due to Covid-19
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 'Char Dham Yatra' has been temporarily postponed. Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat requested people to perform prayers at homes.