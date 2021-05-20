Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 vaccine for all will be available by December, says Nadda

India on Wednesday reported 2.67 lakh new Covid-19 infections. However, with 4,529 deaths, the country saw the highest single-day toll. ICMR on Wednesday approved a home test kit for Covid-19 that uses Rapid Antigen Testing; it warned against indiscriminate use of the kit and set out guidelines. Meanwhile, The double mutant B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV2 is further mutating and one of its sub-lineages, the B.1.617.2, reported in India, is more infectious than its parent, a scientist warned. Stay tuned for updates.
UK increasingly confident Covid-19 vaccines work against Indian variant
Britain is increasingly confident that vaccines work against the coronavirus variant first found in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, with a leading epidemiologist saying it may be spreading less quickly than first feared.
20 children get Zydus Cadila clinical trial Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka
Even as children are predicted to be at risk in the possible third wave of Covid-19, a Karnataka trial site for Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D Covid vaccine has successfully vaccinated 20 children as part of the company’s phase 3 efficacy trials.
ICMR approves Covid-19 home testing kit using rapid antigen testing
The ICMR Wednesday advised against indiscriminate Covid-19 home testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), saying it should be used only on symptomatic individuals and on the immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases.
We stand with India against Covid fight, German supplies on: Consul General
The city’s over 200 German companies have activated a critical, collaborative effort to combat the pandemic second wave through multiple initiatives linked to oxygen plants, ventilators and beds to boost the Covid care infrastructure here, says German Consul General, Bengaluru, Achim Burkart in an interview with DH.
A man uses a stick to move a PPE suit lying amidst the remains of suspected Covid-19 coronavirus victims and other fatalities buried in shallow graves which were washed after incandescent rains near a cremation ground on the banks of the Ganges River in Shringaverpur village, around 40 Km from Allahabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Congress-fuelled vaccine hesitancy responsible for Covid-19 deaths: B Sriramulu
Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday that the Congress party had misled the people on vaccination by creating hesitancy and that it should own up the responsibility for the Covid-19 deaths.
Covid-19 vaccine will be available for all by December: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday the coronavirus vaccine will be available for all in the country by December. He also accused the Congress of spreading anarchy at the time of the pandemic.
