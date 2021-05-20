Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 vaccine for all will be available by December, says Nadda

India on Wednesday reported 2.67 lakh new Covid-19 infections. However, with 4,529 deaths, the country saw the highest single-day toll. ICMR on Wednesday approved a home test kit for Covid-19 that uses Rapid Antigen Testing; it warned against indiscriminate use of the kit and set out guidelines. Meanwhile, The double mutant B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV2 is further mutating and one of its sub-lineages, the B.1.617.2, reported in India, is more infectious than its parent, a scientist warned. Stay tuned for updates.