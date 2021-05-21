Coronavirus News Live: India sees dip in daily Covid-19 vaccination numbers

India on Thursday reported 2.76 lakh new Covid-19 infections. However, with 3,874 deaths, the country saw the highest single-day toll. India's output of Covid-19 shots for August-December is likely to be lower than the government's public estimate, according to internal projections. Meanwhile, in a worrying trend, India administered less than 20 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday as vaccination centres across the country halted the nationwide drive owing to a shortage of the life-saving tool amid the pandemic. Stay tuned for updates.