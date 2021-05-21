Coronavirus News Live: India sees dip in daily Covid-19 vaccination numbers

India on Thursday reported 2.76 lakh new Covid-19 infections. However, with 3,874 deaths, the country saw the highest single-day toll. India's output of Covid-19 shots for August-December is likely to be lower than the government's public estimate, according to internal projections. Meanwhile, in a worrying trend, India administered less than 20 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday as vaccination centres across the country halted the nationwide drive owing to a shortage of the life-saving tool amid the pandemic. Stay tuned for updates.
Japan to hold off on using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Japan is likely to hold off on administering AstraZeneca PLC'sCovid-19 vaccine despite expected approval on Friday, amid concerns about blood clots, public broadcaster NHK and other media reported. (Reuters)
People queue up to get themselves tested for the Covid-19 amid the 15 day partial lockdown and travel restrictions in Siliguri. Credit: AFP Photo
China reports 24 new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier
China reported 24 new Covid-19 cases on May 20, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 25 from 16 a day earlier.
Singapore reports 41 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours: Report
Singapore has reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 61,730, a media report said on Friday.
Singapore also reported the death of a 70-year-old person in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, The Strait Times reported.
BioNTech CEO says vaccine up to 75% effective against Indian Covid-19 variant
BioNTech SE Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc is expected to be 70% to 75% effective in protecting against infections caused by the coronavirus variant first detected in India.
India sees a worrying dip in daily Covid-19 vaccinations
In a worrying trend, Indiaadministered less than 20 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday as vaccination centres across the country halted the nationwide drive owing to a shortage of the life-saving tool amid the pandemic.
India's Covid-19 vaccine output likely to fall short of target
India's output of Covid-19 shots for August-December is likely to be lower than the government's public estimate, according to internal projections shared with Reuters by two sources.
Why the second Covid wave is hitting the young hard
The second Covid-19 wave in the country has been much more devastating than the first with fast-spreading variants that seem to be infecting younger people. While official data shows only a slight increase in the trend, several pockets of the country have reported sharp upticks in the proportion of younger people being affected.
