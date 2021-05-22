Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka's oxygen woes continue; 'white fungus' now a concern

India on Friday reported 2.59 lakh new Covid-19 infections, however, deaths remained above 4,000 which is still a cause of concern. Karnataka Covid-19 restrictions have been extended till 7 June. Adding to the growing sense of concern over 'black fungus' cases, medicos are now bracing themselves for a new wave of fungal infections afflicting Covid-19 cases, called 'white fungus'. Stay tuned for updates.
Brazil working to contain Indian Covid-19 variant in northern state
Brazil's health minister said on Friday the government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the concerning coronavirus variant first identified in India in the northern state of Maranhao, which has detected the country's first cases.
Read more
Karnataka's oxygen quota for every Covid patient among the lowest in India
Karnataka, which has the highest active Covid-19 cases in India, has among the lowest daily per-patient oxygen allocation at 1.90 litres, an analysis of government data shows.
Read more
Covid-19 crisis | Explained: What is ‘white fungus’?
As the deadly black fungus that has accompanied the second Covid-19 wave in the country was elevated to epidemic status in some states, an even more lethal “white fungus” has reportedly surfaced in Bihar.
Read more
After 'black fungus', Bengaluru medicos brace themselves for 'white fungus'
Adding to the growing sense of concern over 'black fungus' cases, medicos are now bracing themselves for a new wave of fungal infections afflicting Covid-19 cases, called 'white fungus'.
Read more