Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka's oxygen woes continue; 'white fungus' now a concern

India on Friday reported 2.59 lakh new Covid-19 infections, however, deaths remained above 4,000 which is still a cause of concern. Karnataka Covid-19 restrictions have been extended till 7 June. Adding to the growing sense of concern over 'black fungus' cases, medicos are now bracing themselves for a new wave of fungal infections afflicting Covid-19 cases, called 'white fungus'. Stay tuned for updates.