Coronavirus News Live: Bengaluru short of ICU beds despite drop in Covid-19 cases

India on Saturday reported 2,57,299 new Covid-19 infections and 4,194 deaths. Coronavirus infections may have fallen in Bengaluru but that has not relieved the fearsome pressure still being exerted on the city’s Covid ICU infrastructure. As per a DH tracking of bedding numbers, a smattering of ICU beds in Bengaluru were available until the last few days of April, until daily case numbers began to skyrocket. Since then, none of these has been free. Meanwhile, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that under the business-as-usual scenario, the vaccine coverage in India is expected to remain under 35 per cent of the population by the end of 2021. Stay tuned for updates.