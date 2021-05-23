Coronavirus News Live: Bengaluru short of ICU beds despite drop in Covid-19 cases

India on Saturday reported 2,57,299 new Covid-19 infections and 4,194 deaths. Coronavirus infections may have fallen in Bengaluru but that has not relieved the fearsome pressure still being exerted on the city’s Covid ICU infrastructure. As per a DH tracking of bedding numbers, a smattering of ICU beds in Bengaluru were available until the last few days of April, until daily case numbers began to skyrocket. Since then, none of these has been free. Meanwhile, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that under the business-as-usual scenario, the vaccine coverage in India is expected to remain under 35 per cent of the population by the end of 2021. Stay tuned for updates.
The airborne Covid-19 threat is confirmed - what to do about it?
You know something is wrong with the public health messaging in the US when a tow truck driver is giving out better information on Covid-19 transmission than the WHO or CDC. His words of wisdom to me, when he came to tow my car back to the dealer earlier this spring, was that if you’re indoors with people and one of them is infected, you can still get infected even if everyone is wearing a mask. And if you’re outdoors and someone is infected, you’re probably not going to get it.
Read more
ICU patient load not falling in Bengaluru despite dip in Covid-19 cases
Coronavirus infectionsmay have fallen in Bengaluru but thathas not relieved the fearsome pressure still being exerted on the city’s Covid ICU infrastructure.
Read more
Covid vaccine coverage in India likely to remain under 35% of population by 2021-end: IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that under the business-as-usual scenario, the vaccine coverage in India is expected to remain under 35 per cent of the population by the end of 2021. Its prognosis is contrary to the government’s claim that entire India’s population will be vaccinated by the end of 2021.
Read more
Indian villagers turn to unlicensed clinics as Covid-19 spreads to the countryside
A former Indian hospital worker with no medical education is running a small unlicensed clinic, tending to patients with breathing difficulties and checking their oxygen levels as they lie on cots on the mud floor.
Read more