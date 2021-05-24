Coronavirus news live: Rajasthan extends lockdown till June 8

Many states across India are extending lockdowns despite a fall in Covid-19 cases, including Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka. Moderna has said that it will not sell vaccines to Punjab as it deals only with the Government of India. Stay tuned for more updates
Now, doctors observe diabetes in patients recovering from Covid-19
Can Covid-19 make a recovered patient diabetic? Over the last two months, a doctor in Hebbal has dealt with six non-diabetic people who turned diabetic after recovering from Covid-19. Three of them have recovered with normal diet.
As India stumbles, one state charts its own Covid-19 course
Kerala officials have stepped in where the central government has failed, in many ways, to provide relief for victim of the world’s worst Coronavirus outbreak.
Covid shots administered in May falls by 10L in 10 days
India has witnessed a drop of nearly 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccination doses over 10 days in May in what may be yet another sign of how a shortfall in vaccine supply cripples the world’s biggest adult vaccination drive.
FIR against Kamal Nath for allegedly creating panic through Covid-19 remarks
An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday for allegedly creating panic over the coronavirus pandemic through his remarks, a police official said.
Muslim staff targeted during Tejasvi Surya raid yet to get jobs back
Weeks after parliamentarian L S Tejasvi Surya questioned their appointment during his “exposé” of the hospital bed allocation scam, the 16 Muslim staff are yet to get back their jobs at the BBMP’s Covid war room.
Karnataka govt introduces tech-driven system for supply of Remdesivir
The state government has introduced a new system for the distribution of antiviral drug Remdesivir, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Sunday.
