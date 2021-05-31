Coronavirus News Live: UK Covid vaccine passport plans to be scrapped

India recorded a single-day rise of 1.65 lakh new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to over 2.78 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Vaccinations in Karnataka have picked up steam over the last 10 days, with the health minister stating that the programme is on track with more than 24 lakh doses administered in Bengaluru alone.
Two European scientists claim coronavirus made in Wuhan lab: Report
Two European scientists have claimed that the pandemic-causing SARS-CoV-2 was artificially created in a laboratory by Chinese scientists, who later covered their tracks by reverse engineering virus to give it an appearance of a natural pathogen.
Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative Covid tests, vaccinations
Japan is considering requiring negative Covid-19 test results or vaccination records from fans attending the Tokyo Olympics, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong.
With the opening of the Games less than two months away, public confidence has been shaken by a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a slow vaccination rollout.
Australia's Victoria, in lockdown, reports 5 more Covid-19 cases
Australia's second most populous state of Victoria, the epicentre of the country's latest coronavirus hotspot, reported five new cases of community transmission on Monday, taking the current cluster to 45.
Mizoram reports 99 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Mizoram on Monday reported 99 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths. Active cases in the state stood at 3,034.
Brazil Covid-19 deaths at 461,931 as total cases hit 16.5 million
Brazil registered 43,520 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, reaching a total of 16.5 million cases.
The country, which has the world's second largest number of Covid-19 deaths, registered 874 new deaths, raising the total to 461,931.
Not aware of kids dying due to Covid-19: K Sudhakar
Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that the government was making extensive preparations for tackling the predicted third wave of Covid-19.
UK Covid vaccine passport plans to be scrapped
Britain plans to drop Covid-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday.
The UK officials working on the review into Covid-19 status certificates believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK, the report added.
Centre offers loan guarantee for hospital oxygen plants
The Centre on Sunday announced a 100% guarantee cover for loans up to Rs 2 crore to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and medical colleges for setting up on-site oxygen generation plants.
Post-Covid inflammatory syndrome on the rise among kids
Cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome among children who recently recovered from Covid-19, which had been seen last year, have made a comeback in the second wave, doctors said.
Covid-19 vaccination drive gains steam in Karnataka
Maharashtra extends Covid-19 curbs till June 15
The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown-like curbs till June 15 and also announced that relaxations will be granted depending upon the Covid-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.
