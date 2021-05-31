Coronavirus News Live: UK Covid vaccine passport plans to be scrapped

India recorded a single-day rise of 1.65 lakh new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to over 2.78 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Vaccinations in Karnataka have picked up steam over the last 10 days, with the health minister stating that the programme is on track with more than 24 lakh doses administered in Bengaluru alone.