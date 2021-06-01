Coronavirus news updates: Daily Covid-19 count in India lowest in 54 days

India reported 1,27,510 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. 34,67,92,257 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to May 31. The B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of the Covid-19, first identified in India, have been named as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' respectively, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Monday as it named various variants of the coronavirus using Greek alphabets. The daily infections have shown a downward trend, however, states across India have maintained restrictions on movement and gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.