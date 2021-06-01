Coronavirus news updates: Daily Covid-19 count in India lowest in 54 days

India reported 1,27,510 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. 34,67,92,257 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to May 31. The B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of the Covid-19, first identified in India, have been named as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' respectively, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Monday as it named various variants of the coronavirus using Greek alphabets. The daily infections have shown a downward trend, however, states across India have maintained restrictions on movement and gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Licensing branch of Delhi Police has suspended the arms license of businessman Navneet Kalra, an accused in a case relating to the hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a restaurant in South Delhi. The cancellation process has started: Delhi Police
South Korea says vaccine shipment to North Korea from COVAX delayed again (Reuters)
Three districts in Karnataka have less than 20 paediatricians each
Goa's Covid-19 positivity drops to 20% in one month (PTI)
Daily Covid-19 count in India lowest in 54 days (PTI)
34,67,92,257 samples tested up to May 31, of which 19,25,374 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
Newborn tests positive for coronavirus in Palghar
A 15-hour-old girl in Palghar district of Maharashtra has tested positive for coronavirus, while her mother tested negative for the infection, a medical officer said.
The woman, hailing from Darsheth village, gave birth to the child at a private nursing home in Palghar town on Sunday, he said. (PTI)
Andamans record 21 new Covid-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality (PTI)
India reports 1,27,510 new Covid-19 cases, 2,55,287 discharges, 2,795 deaths in 24 hours: Health Ministry
True Covid-19 death toll is almost triple official count: Peru (NYT)
Sinovac Biotech Supplied Over 600 million Covid -19 vaccine doses at home and abroad as of May-end (Reuters)
Mizoram reported 312 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths on Monday
Supreme Court concerned over Centre's Covid-19 vaccination policy
The Supreme Court recently expressed apprehension that the current vaccination policy pursued by the Centre was discriminatory and could be detrimental to the marginalised and underprivileged sections in the 18-44 age group.
WHO names Covid-19 variants first found in India 'Kappa' and 'Delta'
The B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of the Covid-19, first identified in India, have been named as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' respectively, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Monday as it named various variants of the coronavirus using Greek alphabets.
Covid-19 second wave rendered 1 crore Indians jobless; 97% households' incomes declined: CMIE
Over 10 million Indians have lost their jobs because of the second wave of Covid-19, and around 97 per cent of households' incomes have declined since the beginning of the pandemic last year, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) chief executive Mahesh Vyas said on Monday.
