Coronavirus News Live: 594 doctors died during the second wave of Covid-19, says the IMA

A consignment of 15 Ventilators and 12000 tablets of Favipiravir arrived in the country from Iceland early this morning, according to the MEA. The IMA revealed data saying 594 doctors died during the second wave of the pandemic. Research by scientists at the University of Michigan and Karnataka suggests that there is under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths and cases in Karnataka and across India. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.