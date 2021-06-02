Coronavirus News Live: 594 doctors died during the second wave of Covid-19, says the IMA

A consignment of 15 Ventilators and 12000 tablets of Favipiravir arrived in the country from Iceland early this morning, according to the MEA. The IMA revealed data saying 594 doctors died during the second wave of the pandemic. Research by scientists at the University of Michigan and Karnataka suggests that there is under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths and cases in Karnataka and across India. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Recession, violence among Covid-19 side effects in Africa
594 doctors died during the second wave of Covid-19: IMA
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
Israel's Health Ministry said on Tuesday it found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination.
Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition, known as myocarditis, than would normally be expected in the general population.
In Israel, 275 cases of myocarditis were reported between December 2020 and May 2021 among more than 5 million vaccinated people, the ministry said in disclosing the findings of a study it commissioned to examine the matter. (Reuters)
A consignment of 15 Ventilators and 12000 tablets of Favipiravir arrived from Iceland early on Wednesday: MEA
Mizoram reported 235 Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths yesterday, taking active cases to 3,243 and death toll to 44: State government
CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board examinations cancelled due to Covid-19
The CBSE and CISCE Class 12 examinations have been cancelled owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, ending weeks of uncertainty that had students and parents on the edge.
Centre plans to augment paediatric Covid-19 facilities
The Union government on Tuesday said it planned to augment the paediatric Covid facilities by 2-3 times in order to prepare for the future even though only 2-3% Covid-19 affected children may need hospital care.
Study finds under-reporting of Covid-19 cases, deaths in Karnataka
Research by scientists at the University of Michigan and Karnataka suggests that there is under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths and cases in Karnataka and across India.
