Coronavirus: No compromise on safety of healthcare personnel, says PM Narendra Modi

No compromise on safety of healthcare workers: PM Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 22 2020, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 19:11 ist
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that there can be no compromise on the safety of healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the ordinance approved by the Union cabinet shows the government's commitment in this regard.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance which proposed stringent punishment for those harassing or attacking healthcare personnel involved in discharging their duties in containing the pandemic.

He said the ordinance will ensure the safety of our professionals.

"There can be no compromise on their safety!," Modi tweeted and added that the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifested the government's commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
Healthcare
