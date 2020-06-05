Coronavirus: No new schemes till March 2021, says Finance Ministry

COVID-19: No new schemes till March 2021, says FinMin

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 05 2020, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 13:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak that has severy hit the economy, Finance Ministry has prohibited all government ministries and departments from putting forward new schemes in FY21, except those under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

In keeping with the latest mandate by the Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Finance Ministry, schemes that have already been sanctioned for this fiscal year have also been held off for the next 9 months, i.e., until March 31, 2021.

The move comes in order to deal with COVID-19 crisis-related expenses in the wake of falling revenue and mounting expenses due to lockdown, and a resultant economic downturn.
 

