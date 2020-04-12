Coronavirus: Non-BJP CMs pour out their woes before Modi

From over-stretched resources to over-reach by governors and Lt. Governors, non-BJP chief ministers presented a litany of woes during their virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the COVID-19 situation.

During the four-hour meeting, 13 chief ministers shared their concerns and challenges faced by them in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and sought a bailout package from the Centre to tide over the situation.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Top among the concerns of the chief ministers was the loss of revenue due to the complete halt of economic activity in the states due to the lockdown announced to arrest the spread of the viral infection that has claimed over 250 lives across the country.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told the Prime Minister that the state government used to earn revenue of Rs 40,000 crore every month and now it has been reduced to Rs 4,000 crore.

“Chief Ministers were worried about the economy of the country and they wanted additional grants from the Government of India,” Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters. Narayanasamy said chief ministers also raised the issue of migrant labourers and poor people losing their livelihoods and sought steps from the Centre to help them.

He said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of governors and lieutenant governors (L-Gs) interfering with the day-to-day administration in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis and urged the Prime Minister to “control them”.

Chief Ministers sought a six-month moratorium on the debt repayment to the Centre and also pitched for relaxation in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, that bind the state and the central governments to maintain fiscal discipline.

“The Government of India should extend the FRBM norms from 3% to 5% of the GSDP,” Narayanasamy said. He said Modi assured the chief ministers on amending the APMC Act to allow farm gate procurement of farmers’ produce, instead of it being brought to the wholesale markets.

“Even in Parliament he does not reply to the MPs, he did not reply to the chief ministers either,” Narayanasamy said when asked about the Prime Minister’s response to their concerns.