Coronavirus outbreak: 11 crore lack food security, 41 lakh in Karnataka, say Economists

Around 41 lakh people in Karnataka are among 10.84 crore in the country who may be excluded from the protection of the National Food Security Scheme, thanks to the Centre insisting on using 2011 Census figures to calculate the state public distribution system (PDS) coverage.

The figures calculated by economists Jean Dreze and Reetika Khera put Uttar Pradesh on top of the list with 2.85 crore people followed by Bihar with 1.77 crore people possibly out of the PDS coverage.

Under the National Food Security Act, PDS is supposed to cover 75% of the population in rural areas and 50% in urban areas, which comes to 67% of the total population based on the 2011 rural/urban ratios.

Applying the 67% ratio to a projected population of 137.2 crore for 2020, the PDS coverage at present should be 92.2 crore instead of around 81.35 crore, according to the calculations by Dreze and Khera.

“More than 10 crore people are excluded because the Centre insists on using the outdated 2011 Census data to determine the coverage,” they said.

Taking the 2011 Census when Karnataka’s population was 6.1 crore, the state was to cover 4.02 crore. If one takes into account the projected population in 2020 of 6.7 crore, Karnataka has to cover 4.43 crore, which could mean that 41 lakh are out of the PDS ambit.

A note prepared by the economists argue that it was natural to use the 2011 Census figures for the NFSA, which came into force in 2013 but the numbers should have been updated from time to time using projected population figures.

"This would have enabled state governments to issue new ration cards over time. Instead, the number of persons to be covered in each state has remained frozen. Since state governments tend to be very reluctant to issue ration cards beyond what is provided for by the central government, this means that new ration cards are rarely issued. That, in turn, has made it very difficult to reduce exclusion errors in the PDS," they said.

Among the southern states, Karnataka has the highest number of people possibly who are not covered by NFSA. Kerala has the least gap among the southern states with just ten lakh out of the ambit, while the gap in Tamil Nadu and Telangana is 21 lakh each and Andhra Pradesh 24 lakh.