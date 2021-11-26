Coronavirus News Live: UK to ban travel from six African countries due to new Covid variant

The Centre on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new Covid-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported. Meanwhile, UK said it would ban travel from six southern African countries after a new variant was detected. Stay tuned for more updates.
Centre issues fresh advisory to states, UTs over new Covid variant
Europe’s Covid-19 surge warning for India
The spectre of the Covid-19 pandemic is haunting Europe again. In some places, it is the third coming and in others, it could even be the fourth wave of the pestilence. The US also has seen an increase in the number of cases in recent weeks, and hospitals and health services are again facing stress. The surge in cases has raised concern not only in Europe and the US but globally.
