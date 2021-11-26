Coronavirus News Live: Italy, Germany, UK ban flights from southern Africa over new Covid variant

The Centre on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new Covid-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported. Meanwhile, UK said it would ban travel from six southern African countries after a new variant was detected. Stay tuned for more updates.
German air force to move ICU patients as Covid cases rise
The German air force will begin assisting the transfer of intensive care patients Friday as the country sees a new record number of daily coronavirus cases.
German news agency dpa reported that a Luftwaffe A310 medevac plane will fly seriously ill patients from the southern town of Memmingen to North Rhine-Westphalia state Friday afternoon.
Israel find case of Covid variant first detected in South Africa
Israelhas identified a case of a Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations first detected in South Africa, the health ministry said Friday.
"The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified inIsrael," the health ministry said, adding it was recorded "in a person who returned from Malawi," with "two more cases of people returning from abroad" placed in quarantine.
Italy bans visitors from southern Africa over new Covid variant
EU proposes banning flights from southern Africa over Covid variant
The European Union will propose banning travel from southern Africa following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
The EU's executive "will propose, in close coordination with member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529," Von der Leyen tweeted.
Asian countries rushed to tighten restrictions after a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa, with Singapore and India announcing stricter border controls and more rigorous COVID-19 testing on Friday.
Scientists are still finding out more about the new variant, first identified at the start of this week, but the news pummeled financial markets on Friday, with stocks in Asia suffering their sharpest drop in three months
UK's travel ban over new Covid variant 'rushed': South Africa
South Africa on Friday slammed as "rushed" Britain's travel ban from six southern African countries, following the discovery of a newCovid-19 variant with a large number of mutations.
Just hours after scientists in South Africa announced they had detected a new variant, Britain said all flights from South Africa and its neighbours Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana would be prohibited starting 1200 GMT on Friday.
No cases of new Covid-19 variant reported in India so far (ANI)
Germany to declare South Africa virus variant area
Germany will declare South Africa a virus variant area on Friday after the detection of a new Covid-19 variant there, a health ministry source said.
The decision, which will come into effect from Friday night, will mean airlines will be allowed to fly only Germans to Germany from South Africa, according to the source. Returning Germans, even those who are vaccinated, will then have to spend 14 days in quarantine.
WHO to meet on Friday to assess new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa
The World Health Organization is monitoring the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 first detected in South Africa and will hold a "special meeting" on Friday to discuss if the heavily mutated strain will become a variant of interest or a variant of concern, a top official said.
The latest variant is the most heavily mutated version discovered so far. First identified in South Africa at the start of this week, the strain has already spread to neighbouring countries, including Botswana, where it has been reportedly detected in fully vaccinated people.
Hong Kong records 2 cases of new variant detected in South Africa
The Hong Kong government said Thursday that it had detected two cases of a new variant identified in South Africa, which scientists have warned shows a “big jump in evolution” and could limit the effectiveness of vaccines.
The infections were detected in a man who had returned to Hong Kong from South Africa this month, and later in another man staying across the hall in the same quarantine hotel.
Singapore to restrict arrivals from South Africa, nearby states over Covid-19 variant
Singapore will restrict arrivals from south Africa and countries nearby in an effort to keep out a newCovid-19 variant, its health ministry said on Friday.
All non-Singaporean or non-permanent residents with recent travel history to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will be denied entry or transit through Singapore, it said.
Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 for second time
Canadian musician Bryan Adams has once again tested positive for coronavirus.
The 62-year-old singer tested positive soon after arriving in Milan, Italy ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he photographed.
(PTI)
Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai
Hundreds of flights were cancelled, some schools shut and tour groups suspended on Friday after three coronavirus cases were reported in Shanghai, as China continues its strict zero-Covid policy.
Beijing has largely succeeded in controlling the spread of the coronavirus within its borders through travel restrictions and snap lockdowns, but frequent domestic flare-ups have tested its no-tolerance strategy in recent months.
(AFP)
South Africa identifies new Covid variant displaying a ‘big jump in evolution’
Scientists in South Africa identified on Thursday a concerning new variant of the coronavirus, whose mutations mark a “big jump in evolution” that is driving a spike in new cases. Hours later, Britain banned flights from six southern African nations citing the variant.
India reports 10,549 new Covid-19 cases, 488 deaths
India reported 10,549 new Covid-19 cases and 488 deaths on Friday amid worries of a new Covid-19 variant from South Africa.
