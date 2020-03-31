Coronavirus outbreak: There is no shortages of medicines, clarifies Centre

The Centre on Tuesday clarified that there is no shortage of medicines to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is regularly monitoring the distribution and addressing issues of availability, supply & local issues with the help of other Departments and States, the government said in a statement.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

A Central control room [011-23389840] has been set up in the Department, which is working from 8 am to 6 pm. National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority(NPPA) has set up another control room [Helpline No. 1800111255], which functions round the clock.

The Control rooms deal with issues related to queries/complaints and messages dealing with COVID-19 outbreak as well as coordination of transport and other logistic services related to drugs and medical devices.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The NPPA has directed manufacturers to produce and maintain sufficient stocks of essential drugs at any point of time. All efforts are made to ensure the production of drugs and medical devices during the period of lockdown.