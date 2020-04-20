71,782 people booked for defying lockdown in UP

Coronavirus: Over 24,000 FIRs lodged, 71,782 people booked for defying lockdown orders in UP

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 20 2020, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 21:51 ist
Police personnel stop motorists at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered 24,446 FIRs and booked 71,782 people so far for defying lockdown norms, a senior official said.

The FIRs were lodged under the Indian Penal Code section 188, which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

"To strictly implement the lockdown in districts, police registered 24,446 FIRs against 71,782 violaters after the lockdown orders," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said.

These people were released on bail to avoid pressure on jails, he added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The official said during this period, police recovered more than Rs 9.5 crore as fine from those violating the lockdown.

In this period, over 20 lakh vehicles were checked and more than 27,000 were seized, he added. 

He said in Uttar Pradesh, 2,871 Tablighi Jamat members were identified and all were tested for coronavirus.

FIRs were also lodged against 45 Jamatis belonging to other countries, Awasthi added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
UP Police
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 