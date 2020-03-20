Coronavirus: Plea in HC against Centre's ban on passenger travel from EU, UK

COVID-19: Plea in HC against ban on travel from US, UK

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2020, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:01 ist
Representative image.

The Delhi High Court Friday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Centre's circular prohibiting travel of passengers from European Union, UK, Turkey, and European free trade association member nations from March 18 onwards to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and I S Mehta which allowed it to be listed for hearing during the day.

For latest updated on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The plea has been moved by the father of an Indian student stranded in Scotland and who is unable to return to the country.

The bench, however, declined to hear the matter itself as the daughter of Justice Mridul is stranded in the UK.

Justice Mridul, while directing the matter to be listed before another bench, asked the Centre to consider evacuating Indian citizens stranded in other coronavirus affected nations as it had done in China.

