Coronavirus positive patient falls to death at Moradabad hospital

A coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, police said.

According to them, the 42-year-old patient, who was a senior manager with a bank, was admitted to the Teerthankar University hospital on August 25. He jumped to his death on Thursday night, police said.

Local police post-in-charge Praveen Kumar said a CCTV footage showed that he jumped from the sixth floor of the hospital. He was found dead at the ground floor of the hospital, Kumar said.

His room has been sealed by police, Kumar said, adding that the cause of the incident will be known only after investigation.

Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide case, he added.

This is the second such incident at the Moradabad hospital since August 19. Earlier, a woman had fallen to her death from the second floor of the hospital.