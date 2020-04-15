Prasar Bharti makes Aarogya Setu app mandatory

Coronavirus: Prasar Bharati makes it mandatory for staffers to install COVID-19 tracking 'Arogya Setu' app

  Apr 15 2020
Public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati has made it mandatory for its staff reporting to duty in office or in the field to download and activate the government's coronavirus tracking mobile application 'Arogya Setu'.

The mobile application, launched by the Union Health Ministry on April 2, helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19 infection.

It has been developed by the National Informatics Centre, a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Prasar Bharati, in an office memorandum to all its departments, said the government has launched 'Aarogya Setu Mobile App' which is available for both Android and iOS mobiles.

This Application also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid corona infection, its symptoms, etc., it said.

"The staff reporting to duty, be it in the office premises or in the field (for reporting or other activities), mandatorily install the aforesaid application," the memorandum dated April 14 said.

"Security to be instructed to ensure that all those entering and leaving the premises of Prasar Bharati establishment should confirm that they have activated the app," it said

The memorandum also asks all staffers to create general awareness regarding the application and encourage greater adoption and activation of the same. 

